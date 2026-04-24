Gotham gave us Batman fans five seasons’ worth of backstories for some of the Caped Crusader’s most infamous nemeses. While some were undeniably more, let’s say, “effective” than others, the series became home to memorable performances that amped up the tension in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

At just 15, Camren Bicondova became one of the best live-action Catwomen we’ve ever seen. With her snarky attitude and ballet background, which helped her deliver those signature Catwoman stunts, Bicondova might be the definitive live-action Selina Kyle. Here’s what she’s been up to since the Gotham finale.

Image Credit: Fox

Right after Gotham, Bicondova’s acting chops took her straight into the heart of Hollywood. In 2021, she joined the cast of Chaos Walking, alongside industry-leading actors like Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Cynthia Erivo, and Mads Mikkelsen. Even though Chaos Walking wasn’t as… beloved among critics, her role in that film signaled the start of a new chapter in Bicondova’s career. Or at least, that’s what fans were expecting.

As we mentioned before, one of the reasons why fans loved Bicondova’s performance in Gotham was the actress’s undeniable dexterity. She owes that grace to her time as a dancer: she was a member of the all-girl dance crew “8 Flavahz” before joining Gotham. She even appeared alongside the group in Season 7 of Randy Jackson’s America’s Best Dance Crew.

That experience led her to join the crew of the dance film Battlefield America, which, in turn, helped her get noticed for Gotham. Once the show was over, and the chaos of, well, Chaos Walking simmered down, Bicondova went back to being a full-time dancer and choreographer.

For the Gotham finale – which takes place 10 years in the future – Bicondova “passed the torch” to Lili Simmons, gracefully separating from the character. After Chaos Walking, Bicondova chose to spend some years focusing on her personal growth and education. In 2024, she would make her streaming debut, thanks to the Soska Sisters’ unexpected revival of a horror classic.

Festival of the Living Dead, a spiritual successor to George Romero’s 1968 Night of the Living Dead, brought Bicondova back to a leading role, alongside Ashley Moore. The movie proved to fans that the actress was still willing to star in select films, meaning there’s a chance she might be back in the spotlight sooner or later.

Also in 2024, Bicondova joined Cameo, an online platform that allows her to connect directly with fans by sending them personalized messages. She currently holds a perfect five-star rating on the site, looking radiant and infusing each message with her characteristic charm. She’s also on Instagram.

Image Credit: Instagram / Camren Bicondova (@camrenwhy)

Besides a few podcast interviews and convention appearances, Bicondova remains a very private celebrity who enjoys time working on herself and prioritizing her education. Despite this, she has fully embraced her legacy as the definitive live-action Catwoman, with a performance that’s up there with Michelle Pfeiffer and Eartha Kitt’s.

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