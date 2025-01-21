Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is in a strange place. On the one hand, the studio has faced multiple box office flops, with Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter failing to draw Marvel fans into theaters. On the other hand, Venom 3‘s post-credit scene set up the franchise’s most interesting villain yet: Knull. Also known as the King in Black, Knull (played by Andy Serkis in The Last Dance) is a Thanos-level threat who has made Earth his next target. An amazing superhero movie setup, right?

Except, here’s the big problem: What exactly is Sony trying to achieve by introducing the character? Where is this story headed? Is he the next villain for Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4? Is he set to appear in a Kraven or Venom sequel? Or, more likely, is he actually the main antagonist in the Sinister Six movie Sony has been trying to set up for the last few years? Let’s explore.

Option 1: Another (New) Venom Movie

The simplest answer might be that Sony is simply setting up another Venom installment – probably one without Tom Hardy. Sure, Venom: The Last Dance didn’t exactly set the box office on fire, but the franchise has been Sony’s only real financial success in this universe so far. It sold enough tickets, toys and memorabilia. That’s more than we can say for Morbius, Madame Web or Kraven the Hunter.

But could it work without Tom Hardy? It’s very possible, especially seeing as Venom has had other hosts in the comics. Someone like Flash Thompson’s Agent Venom, who has a pretty unique look and an interesting story, could easily continue the Venom franchise. Plus, that lingering post-credit tease of Venom’s symbiote surviving makes this a plausible direction. But is it a smart one? Let’s just say the jury’s still out on that one.

Option 2: Knull in Spider-Man 4

A popular theory spreading on social media forums is that Knull could somehow connect to Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie. However, that seems incredibly far-fetched to me personally. Let’s be real for a second—the MCU isn’t rushing to tie itself to Sony’s middling spin-offs, especially considering that all of them have basically been failures now. In fact, Marvel reducing Sony’s Venom to a throwaway gag in No Way Home pretty much says it all. I can’t imagine that Marvel is willing to let Sony setup a villain for a future Spider-Man film. Disney just isn’t that kind. They’ve tried everything to keep the two universes separated. That isn’t going to change now. And not like this.

Option 3: The Sinister Six

Sony’s been trying to make a Sinister Six movie happen since The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Remember when Drew Goddard (Cabin in the Woods) was attached to direct? Well, that version never saw the light of day, but Sony might try it again with a mishmash of Venom, Vulture, Morbius, Madame Web, and maybe Kraven taking on Knull. Could they lure Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man to tie it all together? Possibly. Would it be a good idea? Probably not.

The Biggest Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Problem

Sony’s live-action Spider-Man spin-offs feel desperate, like they’re trying to trick casual viewers into thinking they’re part of the MCU. Meanwhile, Spider-Verse movies prove Sony can deliver fresh, creative Spider-Man stories without leaning on Marvel’s coattails. But instead of building on that success, they’re stuck doubling down on ill-received villain movies. It just doesn’t make sense.

If Sony wants to win over fans, they need a complete overhaul. Scrap half-baked villain setups like Knull and focus on standalone stories that don’t feel like knockoffs. Or better yet, let Spider-Verse set the standard. Because right now, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe feels less like a web and more like a tangled mess of bad decisions. You just can’t have a Spider-Man universe without Spider-Man. Nobody wants that.

