Jake Johnson, the voice of Peter B. Parker in *Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse*, has earned the title of the best Spider-Man through his off-screen actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing reassurance and support to fans of all ages.

Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Spider-Man is considered one of the most emotionally impactful versions, despite only appearing in two standalone movies.

Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is widely loved and has appeared in a total of seven films, including appearances in Avengers titles.

Since all three live-action Spider-Men appeared together in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), there has been a lot of hot debate about who the best Spider-Man is. While Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland have their appeal and strong points in their roles as the beloved Peter Parker, another Spider-Man has officially taken the title.

Tobey Maguire – The First Live-Action Spider-Man

Since his first appearance as Peter Parker in 2002, Tobey Maguire has long been regarded as the first live-action Spider-Man and one of the best representations of Peter Parker. Having three standalone movies before Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey remains a favourite amongst fans – even in 2024.

Andrew Garfield – The Saddest Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man journey was cut a little short after the tragic loss of Gwen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Garfield’s Peter Parker was incredibly nerdy and sweet, and his performance in the film is seen as the most expressive, using his entire body and hands to convey the emotions that he was feeling at the time.

With only two standalone movies, Garfield has appeared as Spider-Man the least. However, that doesn’t stop his portrayal from being one of the most powerful and most emotionally impactful versions of Spider-Man we have ever seen.

Tom Holland – The Most Loved Spider-Man

Everyone loves Tom Holland no matter what movie he appears in. However, he will never be able to get away from his career as Spider-Man, especially after taking up the mantle in a whopping seven films (if you don’t include his small post-credit scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), then it would just be six).

He first appeared in the role in Captain America: Civil War (2016) before debuting in his first standalone film, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). He had an epic journey in the role, spanning movies in his own trilogy and movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that included some Avengers titles, and many fans are hoping that the star will continue in the role, as he is the most widely loved version of Spider-Man.

Undoubtedly, all three of these Spider-Man actors have had a fantastic impact on the characters and the community who love them. Still, one more Spider-Man actor is up for consideration, and we believe he earned the title of the best Peter Parker Spider-Man.

Jake Johnson – The Unsung Spider-Man Hero

While you didn’t see this Spider-Man actor’s face in a movie, you will definitely recognise his voice upon hearing it. He is the voice of Peter B. Parker of Earth-616 from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While he was definitely well-loved in his role, the reason why he is the best Spider-Man actually has nothing to do with the movies that he has starred in. Technically, he has only held the role for two movies. So what could sway the points so far to put him in the lead as the best Spider-Man?

The reason for it is a touching story that was covered by Reel Blend and shared by @cinemablend on Instagram. The story involved a series of events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Knowing that plenty of folks and kids were experiencing something terrifying and a worldwide state of emergency that we had never seen before, Johnson took it upon himself to start sending voice notes to kids, reassuring them through their hero, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, that everything would be okay.

After noting that his own kids were “spooked” by the pandemic, he announced on social media that he would send a personalised voice note as Spider-Man to fans, letting each of them know that there was nothing to be afraid of.

While this is just heartwarming on its own, what shocked Jake Johnson (and made him the best Spider-Man ever) was his response when adults, who were also scared and alone during the pandemic, looked to him and his fictional character for support.

Many fans of fictional characters and universes start out as kids with a significant suspension of disbelief, and they can easily believe in characters separate from actors. Still, as adults, we don’t have that. That said, it doesn’t make us love that character any less. Instead of treating the adults like they were odd for wanting a service for kids, Jake Johnson was inspired by these adults who used Spider-Man to help them through a hard time. “Whether you’re 8 or 60, that’s awesome.”

Not all heroes wear capes, and sometimes we get a great hero like Jake Johnson, who is Spider-Man and a hero for kids and adults, both on and off the big screen.

Do you agree that Jake Johnson is the best Spider-Man, or do you still think Tobey, Andrew, or Tom could take the title?