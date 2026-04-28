Over the last few years, there’s been plenty of X-Men reboot rumors going around the internet. The one about Hunter Schafer playing Mystique in the MCU just won’t seem to go away. Now, thanks to MyTimeToShineH on X, who claims the Euphoria star is still being considered for the role, it’s back… again.

Hunter Schafer is still being considered for the role of Mystique in the X-MEN reboot. pic.twitter.com/LEWo3g9ah5 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 27, 2026

Even though the X-Men characters have been a gradual addition to Marvel Studios’ Cinematic Universe since Disney acquired Fox back in 2019, the possibility of seeing a mutant-led movie in the MCU seems to grow with each new film the production company releases. Recently, the mutants have made cameos in several Marvel films and TV shows, including Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course, all the new screen time had many fans thinking that the dawn of their own official film could be nigh. And the idea that a new era for mutants in the MCU is about to begin will only be fuelled by reports that Hunter Schafer is still being considered for the role of none other than Mystique.

Hunter Schafer Rumored to Play Mystique in the MCU

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If any of the rumors are to be believed, the studio is interested in casting Schafer as the shapeshifting mutant in an upcoming MCU film. Whether it’s a standalone X-Men film or a crossover event of some kind has yet to be announced, but news of Schafer’s prospective involvement is sure to spark plenty of chatter in the Marvel fan community.

And the actress is keen on the role too. During a red carpet interview at the SAG Awards by Entertainment Tonight in 2025, Schafer was asked about playing Raven Darkhölme in the MCU. “I did see [the fan casts]! My dad texted me about that, yeah. Yeah, that would be cool,” she confirmed, seeming genuinely excited about the idea. “These fan casts come around every once in a while, and it’s always very sweet and always for characters that I really like.”

Hunter Schafer is back on the 'Euphoria' season 3 set! And she loves those Mystique fan castings! pic.twitter.com/qS6NK62o0B — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 23, 2025

Why Hunter Schafer Is the Perfect Fit for Mystique

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The 27-year-old model and actress has already amassed a sizable fan base thanks to her performance in the popular HBO series Euphoria. Her role as Jules Vaughn has earned her critical acclaim and aroused attention from industry insiders, making her one to watch in the entertainment world. Hunter has also demonstrated her acting abilities in many other productions, including the 2024 horror film Cuckoo, in which she gives a sensational performance as the film’s final girl, and, of course, her role as Tigris in the most recent Hunger Games film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

With her undeniable talent and rising star status, Hunter Schafer could bring a fresh perspective to the role of the beloved Mystique, enough to at least hold her own against the legendary performances of Jennifer Lawrence and the one and only Rebecca Romijn. The fact that many fans had already taken to social media to fan-cast her as the iconic X-Men character (even before the news of Marvel’s interest in her was made public) suggests that there are those who share the same hopeful sentiment.

Fans Want Schafer as Mystique

Fans have long called for Schafer to play the beautiful blue mutant, which may be the driving force for Marvel’s alleged interest in her. She has the support and zeal of a loyal fan base, which could translate well to ticket sales for the company. Of course, not everyone will jump on the Schafer bandwagon, but her potential as a superhero in the MCU is certainly something to watch.

I’ve always viewed Mystique as Trans so casting Hunter Schafer would be groundbreaking!! But Other than FX Pose which was 4years ago & shorts here and there Disney has a terrible track record with trans rep ( Pixar Win or Lose 🤦🏾‍♀️) Hopefully they’re brave enough to do this. #xmen https://t.co/2tWsLuzTeH pic.twitter.com/cbNqIs2y4f — Bella (🍿🫶🏾Cinematically Emotional) (@BellaLoveNote) January 26, 2025

Will Marvel Follow the Zendaya Playbook?

Given her growing popularity in the business, it wouldn’t be too shocking if Hunter was indeed approached by Marvel to play a significant role in one of their upcoming comic book projects. Schafer could be earmarked to follow in the footsteps of her co-star Zendaya from Euphoria, who has already successfully transitioned to the superhero genre in the Spider-Man trilogy.

But for now, rumours that she is being considered for the role of Mystique are just that—rumours—and it will be some time before we know if she will actually become one of Marvel’s new mutant superheroes. But if we’ve learnt anything about whispers like these, it’s that often, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Other X-Men Casting Rumors

Schafer isn’t the only Euphoria rumored to join the X-Men reboot either. MyTimeToShineHello has also claimed that Sydney Sweeney is in talks to play Emma Frost.

The InSneider is also reporting that Odessa A’zion could play Rogue, and Peter Claffey could be the MCU’s new Beast.

But nothing is official yet. Right now, all we have are rumors.