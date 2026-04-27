Audiences spent years watching Allison Mack play the sweetest characters on TV. Her smile could melt the coldest hearts. And from the outside, Mack seemed friendly and just the kind of person who would help the hero save the day. It’s no surprise then that audiences were attached to her as Smallville‘s Chloe, a character often overlooked and pushed out of the way. In fact, looking back now, it made zero sense why Clark didn’t fall helplessly in love with her character or choose her over Lana Lang and Lois Lane. But perhaps Mack’s character and her own life weren’t so different as we thought.

Allison Mack’s Early Hollywood Career: Acting Since Age 4

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Allison Mack’s journey to Hollywood began ridiculously early. At 4, she was already acting in commercials, and her mother also pushed her towards modeling.

But like everyone else in the industry, Mack had to work her way up. And it started with humble beginnings: starring in 1989’s Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. It was never going to be a role that was going to get her attention, but it was a start.

Allison Mack’s Early Roles: From TV Movies to Unusual Film Appearances

No Dessert, Dad, ‘Til You Mow the Lawn. Image Credit: New Horizons Picture

From there, she appeared in a bunch of made for TV movies. Small roles, sure, but they were consistent. Probably the strangest movie she appeared in back then was Night Eyes Three, an erotic thriller where she played a young girl named Natalie alongside Shannon Tweed.

Over the next decade, Mack stacked credits steadily. Camp Nowhere in 1994. Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves! in 1997. Television work followed the same pattern. Mack appeared in Hiller and Diller between 1997 and 1998 alongside comedy veterans Richard Lewis, Kevin Nealon and Eugene Levy. 7th Heaven in 1998. A couple years later, Fox cast her in Opposite Sex with Milo Ventimiglia and Chris Evans.

How Smallville Turned Allison Mack Into a Fan-Favorite Star

Image Credit: The CW

Smallville came in 2001. For over a decade Mack played sweet Chloe Sullivan, the smart, endlessly supportive friend of Clark Kent who didn’t get noticed. But viewers at home noticed her. And they connected her with her more than they did with some of the other characters on the show.

Allison Mack’s Post-Smallville Career: Voice Acting and TV Roles

The character opened up more opportunities for Mack than ever before. And she quickly got roles in Hollywood. She voiced characters in The Ant Bully and The Batman in 2006. She also appeared in series like Riese, Wilfred with Elijah Wood, and American Odyssey.

Acting paid the bills, but she also sang, danced and spent downtime reading or catching movies with friends. But deep down inside, it just wasn’t enough. Despite all her success, Mack felt like she was missing something.

Allison Mack and NXIVM: How She Got Involved

Then, in 2006, Mack met NXIVM leader Keith Raniere through her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk. She moved from Brooklyn to Albany, New York, to immerse herself in the group’s teachings. But years later, federal investigators exposed NXIVM as something far darker than a self-help program.

Allison Mack’s Arrest and Charges

In 2018, authorities arrested Mack for her role in recruiting women into a secret group connected to Raniere. The world sighed and found it hard to believe. How could the beautiful young woman who played Chloe Sullivan, a character with a glowing smile and the sweetest heart, be in the middle of such a huge scandal?

She pleaded guilty in 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. Judge Nicholas Garaufis described her during sentencing as “an essential accomplice” who used her fame to recruit women. One survivor, Jessica Joan, told the court, “Allison Mack is an evil sociopath, a menace to society, and a danger to innocent human beings.”

The world was shocked and incredibly sad.

Allison Mack’s Sentencing, Prison Time, and Early Release

Image Credit: YouTube / Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

On June 30, 2021, Mack received a three-year prison sentence even though she initially faced up to 40 years. Prosecutors asked for leniency after she assisted their investigation. Raniere received 120 years in prison in 2020.

Mack served 21 months and walked free in June 2023. But her life was never the same again. It now looks very different. She married Frank Meeink in June 2025 after meeting him at a dog park in Los Angeles. At 43, she says she’s studying for a master’s degree in social work.

Where Is Allison Mack Now? Life After Prison and Career

Is her acting career over? Maybe. Or maybe it’s just over for now. Deep down, if the world looks hard enough, they’ll still see Allison Mack as her Smallville character.

She recently appeared on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum (a show run by her co-star on Smallville), where she explained the dark path that led her to the awful tragedy. She still has that smile, but there’s a lot more sadness in it now.

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