This March, Zack Snyder celebrates two of his most controversial films: Batman v Superman (for its 10-year anniversary) and Sucker Punch. Fifteen years later, and people are still arguing about the comic book-style / fantasy-action film. And the fight isn’t about whether or not Sucker Punch looks cool — that part was never in doubt (I mean, it had everything from samurai to dragons and even steampunk elements)— but what Zack Snyder was actually trying to say with the story and its characters. Turns out, Snyder has been thinking about it a lot recently, too.

Just a day ago, the controversial director marked the anniversary with a very short reflection on the film: “15 years ago tomorrow, Sucker Punch was released. A dream within a dream. It was never just about escape— Grateful to everyone who’s kept its spirit alive all these years.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Not many people, including his fans, got what Snyder was trying to do with Sucker Punch back when it was released in 2011. For many, it was just a beautiful mashup of popular video games and exploitation cinema. Honestly, critics didn’t get it either and, ultimately, they gave the film just 23% on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it a movie that’s all about style with no real substance. But those fans who dug deeper and looked beyond the dragons, the slow motion, the platinum-blonde swinging a katana at a giant samurai found something much more…. something deeper.

If you don’t recall, Sucker Punch follows Emily Browning’s Babydoll, the narrator who isn’t just escaping her very dark reality but actually rewriting it as the story progresses. After being institutionalised by her abusive stepfather, she builds layers of fantasy inside her own mind. Like a fairytale. “A dream within a dream”, as the trailers pointed out. First, the asylum where she is locked up becomes a brothel, and the girls locked up with her are all slaves. Then that same brothel serves as a backdrop for beautiful action set pieces where Babydoll and the crew take on everything from steampunk soldiers to fire-breathing monsters in some of the most memorable fight scenes of the time.

When you think about it, none of what happens was actually meant to be literal. Snyder said it himself in 2023: “Sucker Punch is probably the most obvious example of straightforward, pure satire that I’ve made… and I still think I didn’t go far enough.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

That’s wild, considering how on-the-nose parts of the film already feel. How would ‘far enough’ have looked? See, the entire setup here actually revolves around control — who has it, who loses it, and how easily it’s taken away. Oscar Isaac’s Blue treats the girls like pieces of property. Both the audience within the film and the viewers outside are caught up in the same dynamic. You’re meant to enjoy the spectacle. Until you realise what’s really going on. And how this fantasy is just an escape from the darkness in Babydoll’s life. It’s what she creates to cope with that darkness.

“The main criticism of the film was that it was too exploitative,” Snyder said. “They wanna see the girls… but they don’t wanna see the girls empowered.”

See, Sucker Punch gives audiences exactly what they think they came for — stylised fights, revealing costumes, hypnotic dance sequences — but it also hides a much darker story. And that’s the part nobody really wants to see or talk about.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

And that went over the heads of plenty of people. Even the studio heads pushed for Snyder to recut the film and deliver a PG-13 version instead of the planned R-rated version. And so, plenty of the film changed, including the ending and some of the story arcs. And as we know from Snyder’s other theatrical cuts, like the first version of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, that kind of compromise tends to blur the message and the story.

In fact, when you sit back and look at it, Sucker Punch might be the most Zack Snyder film he’s ever done. I mean, Snyder’s whole career runs on this idea of giving audiences what they expect, then totally flipping it on its head. Just look at Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and even 300. But nowhere is that idea more prevalent than in Sucker Punch. It’s even in the name.

Either way, fifteen years later, the film hasn’t changed at all. Just the conversation around Sucker Punch has. It now means a lot more to a lot more people.

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