Last year, Daredevil: Born Again served as The Man Without Fear’s proper introduction to the MCU. Sure, he had been chilling in the background since Spider-Man: No Way Home – but this was his own MCU series, and a continuation of the superb Netflix Daredevil series, no less. The results were less than stellar, to put it lightly.

Born Again lacked the edge of the Netflix show, showing a Matt Murdock that felt disconnected from the scarred man fans had grown to love. Not even Vincent D’Onofrio’s outstanding Kingpin could save a season that felt too sanitized for fans. Now, Season 2 is here, and it’s undoing virtually every mistake its predecessor made, delivering the true successor that fans have wanted for years.

Matt Murdock Returns: Daredevil Feels Like Himself Again in Born Again Season 2

L-R: Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Television. © 2026 MARVEL.

A common complaint about Disney+’s first season is how out of character Matt Murdock felt. His faith, one of the core aspects of Daredevil as a character, was almost completely glossed over in Season 1 of Born Again. Murdock’s faith is back full force in Season 2, giving us a more authentic Daredevil that feels closer to his comic book counterpart.

Set six months after the first season of Born Again, and with the Kingpin now turned into Mayor Fisk, the new season promises (so far) a return to form instead of the creative overhaul that came before.

Born Again Season 2 Delivers Darker, More Emotional Storytelling

L-R: Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), and Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) in Marvel Television’s DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN SEASON 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Jojo Whilden. © 2025 MARVEL.

Even the most profound Marvel storylines have been somewhat downplayed in the MCU. Demon in a Bottle? Nope, Tony Stark only drinks casually. One More Day? Can’t have that happening to our beloved Peter Parker (actually, that might have been a bit of an improvement by the MCU overlords.)

Born Again Season 2 shows us Matt Murdock at his lowest point, in a way that we really hadn’t seen in an MCU show so far. The season has truly earned sharing its name with the comic book Born Again storyline. In a sense, this is the Season 4 of the original Netflix series that fans have always wanted. Let’s just pretend Born Again Season 1 was a bad dream.

Fan-Favorite Characters Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Image Credit: Disney+

From Bullseye to Jessica Jones, Season 2 of Born Again has finally redeemed the Netflix Marvel vigilantes universe. Compared to other Marvel shows that appear focused on joining the larger MCU, Daredevil: Born Again seems content to tell a solid, self-contained story – something that the franchise desperately needed.

If the first season of Born Again was Disney’s way of overhauling Daredevil for the MCU audience, this new season feels like their way of telling us that maybe, just maybe, there was no reason to fix what wasn’t broken.

The only downside is that, unlike Netflix, we’ll have to wait one week in between episodes. As it is, we might be witnessing the greatest Marvel show Disney has produced so far. Let’s just hope that Born Again Season 2 sets a new standard for what we can expect from the MCU’s “street-level” heroes.

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