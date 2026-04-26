Mark Ruffalo isn’t the only one at Marvel dropping major spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Thanks to Hasbro’s latest Marvel Legends reveals at CCXP, fans now have a very close look at the new Scorpion costume and Ruffalo’s Savage Hulk.

Michael Mando first showed up briefly as Mac Gargan back in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. While fans got to see his origins 9 years ago, they’ll finally get to see him embrace the Scorpion alias (which includes a brand new suit) in the upcoming film. Hasbro’s figure shows that Spider-Man: Brand New Day won’t go the traditional route with the costume design. It has a more modern look: bulky green armor and his signature mechanical tail. Still, it looks menacing.

Image credit: Hasbro

Hasbro does say that the toys are “inspired” by the film and not exact replicas. That means we can still expect tweaks before July 31, 2026.

It looks like Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has also gotten an upgrade in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After all the complaints about the selfie-taking Smart Hulk we last saw in Endgame and She-Hulk, it looks like Marvel has returned the angrier version of the character in 2026. And it’s classic Savage Hulk vibes, which includes darker green skin, a shredded lab coat, ripped brown pants and a very mean look. The toy’s accessories also include a web effect, which probably means that Spidey and Hulk are going to clash or team up at some point.

Image Credit: Hasbro

Those who were hoping for a Grey Hulk might be disappointed. It looks like Ruffalo will be more like the Avengers era version. Which means we’ll probably learn about how he returned to this state in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, sets up Banner as a professor helping Tom Holland’s Peter Parker at Empire State University. He looks nice and calm in the first trailer. But clearly, he doesn’t stay that way. Maybe the years of suppressing Hulk could see him finally snap back, harder than ever.

With Tombstone and Scorpion also appearing, it’s not a stretch to imagine some kind of serum or trigger setting Hulk loose. If that happens, Peter might need backup. Maybe Jon Bernthal’s Punisher comes to the rescue. Because once Hulk starts smashing, a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man won’t be enough to stop him.

If the photos of the toys reveal anything, it’s that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to be huge… maybe bigger than we even expected.

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