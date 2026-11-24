Robert Pattinson is officially the next Agent 007, and fans are divided (as can be seen in the comments on @007’s Instagram post ). Those in favor see him as a natural fit for the tuxedo, while critics complained of a severe case of Pattinson franchise fatigue. Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on November 16, and our feeds have been flooded with Pattinson’s face ever since. Dune’s Denis Villeneuve was confirmed as the director, with a script by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight. According to multiple outlets (including Sky News ), Pattinson signed a three-movie deal…which raised an obvious question for Batman fans: what about the Dark Knight?

Did Robert Pattinson Choose James Bond Over Batman?

Image Credit: MGM

Well, not exactly. TheWrap , citing a source with knowledge of the deal, explained that Pattinson was able to slip out of the contract because of the long delays associated with The Batman: Part II . These same delays reportedly gave Pattinson the time to test for Bond in October.

According to The InSneider , Part II will also be director Matt Reeves’ last Gotham movie. Production paused in October so Reeves could attend to his personal matters, with Steven Soderbergh stepping in to help finish the shoot . Reeves has said he is not leaving the sequel.

It’s not so much that Pattinson is trading one for the other. It’s more so that he is doing what’s best for his career. With no confirmation of whether The Batman: Part III will ever happen, slipping out of his contract and taking on a new role makes sense.

RELATED: Edward Cullen, Batman, a Time-Bending Secret Agent and Pierce Brosnan’s Son: Robert Pattinson’s Résumé Was Pointing at 007 All Along

What Happens to The Batman After Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Casting?

The Batman: Part II was originally pinned for an October 2025 release, but it’s currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 18, 2028 . Multiple outlets estimate that we’ll get Bond 26 sometime in 2028 as well, meaning Pattinson will have two massive releases within the same year.

If Pattinson and Reeves are both reportedly leaving Gotham City, Jeremy Latcham (DC Studios’ incoming boss, who takes over from James Gunn and Peter Safran on December 1) could always cast a Batman of his own…

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Is the New James Bond — But 5 Actors, From He-Man to Aemond Targaryen, Were Overlooked for 007

Want to revisit Pattinson’s Dark Knight before Part II arrives? The Batman [85% on Rotten Tomatoes] is streaming on HBO Max in the US, and you can also rent or buy it on digital platforms.