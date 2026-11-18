Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. He triumphed over Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O’Connor to land the coveted role of 007, but the big question that many people are asking is: why wasn’t Henry Cavill even in the top five contenders?

At first, you’d think the reason for this is that Denis Villeneuve and the producers would have wanted a younger Bond. Yet Cavill is only three years older than Pattinson, who is already two years older than Daniel Craig was when he turned out as 007 in Casino Royale; therefore, age isn’t as big of a factor as some might have imagined. So, what happened?

Henry Cavill’s history with the James Bond role

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Cavill has long been one of the fan-favorite choices to turn out as the famous superspy, and he has a history with the part, too. Before Craig secured the role in the 2000s, a young Cavill auditioned alongside other names like Rupert Friend, Antony Starr, and Sam Worthington.

“He looked great in the audition,” Casino Royale director Martin Campbell told the Daily Express . “His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

While he didn’t get the role, Cavill’s name remained in the conversation, especially after Craig handed in his pistol and the keys to the Aston Martin. In 2026, however, Cavill was quick to dispel the rumors, telling Heat magazine, “What actor wouldn’t love to be Bond? But at 42, I’d probably be considered a bit old to start now. I would love to be a Bond villain, though. If it was the right character, I think that would be fascinating to explore.”

Cavill wanted to play 007

Something important to remember here: when Henry Cavill gave his comments about being too old to play Bond, it did appear that the search was on for a younger actor. At the time, the names in the mix were of actors in their late 20s and 30s. However, when news broke that Pattinson had auditioned, Cavill likely had second thoughts and believed he stood a good chance.

The popular X account Enty, which posts blind items about the entertainment industry, also suggested the same, publishing a post that seemingly points toward Cavill’s interest for the 007 role. The account wrote , “The sudden rebrand of the failed superhero actor, from a watch brand deal to a very noticeable physical transformation, was due to his efforts to be a frontrunner in the Bond race, even though he wasn’t in the top five.” In addition, the account discussed how his partner “thought securing an IP with Amazon would put him at the front of the race.”

The reality is that Cavill was never in the picture here. Although he is a globally recognized actor, his stock in Hollywood isn’t as high as some people think it is.

RELATED: Edward Cullen, Batman, a Time-Bending Secret Agent and Pierce Brosnan’s Son: Robert Pattinson’s Résumé Was Pointing at 007 All Along

He isn’t a box office draw

Image Credit: Black Bear Pictures

As likeable as Henry Cavill is, he isn’t a bankable movie star – and this hasn’t always been his fault. His time in the DC Universe was marred by shifts in leadership and tumultuous productions, so it’s tough to blame him for the middling results here, but his other projects haven’t exactly lit the world on fire either. The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Argyle, In the Grey, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare were notable box office flops, while the bright spark of Mission: Impossible – Fallout only saw him pitch up as a supporting actor – not the lead.

The irony is that none of these films are outright terrible – in fact, some of them are pretty good – but Hollywood wants stars to bring bums to seats and sell tickets. In Cavill’s case, as much as people like him, they don’t seem to show up for his movies.

RELATED: “Never Say Never”: Henry Cavill Opens the Door to Returning as Superman After Gunn and Safran Exit DC Studios

His representation has failed him

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Coupled with this, Henry Cavill has had terrible representation and career advice. Remember the whole fiasco about digitally removing his mustache for the Justice League reshoots and subsequently turning him into Shrek? That’s where two middle fingers would have sufficed as a response to studio demands, because this was Cavill’s image at stake! Look at how they massacred our boy!

Also, what about that merry-go-round of him quitting The Witcher to return as Superman and then leave within a matter of weeks? This should never have happened. His agent should have secured ironclad contracts forcing Warner Bros. to cough up the GDP of a small country if the studio had tried to recast him amidst all its chaos.

Instead, all of these factors harmed Cavill’s career. While Robert Pattinson gets to cherry-pick his roles and work with esteemed directors on award-winning films nowadays, Cavill has been working on largely straight-to-streaming movies.

The hope on the horizon is the Highlander reboot. If it proves popular and successful, maybe it’s the turnaround point for Cavill’s career, because he’s certainly better than the position he finds himself in.

RELATED: “I Would Look at It in a Heartbeat”: Pierce Brosnan Says He’d Return as James Bond