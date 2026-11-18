It’s official: we have a new 007. After a five-year hiatus and a notorious quest to find Daniel Craig’s successor, Robert Pattinson has been chosen to become the world’s most suave secret agent. The list of contenders was long and teeming with A-listers, but Pattinson’s “je ne sais quoi” came out on top. Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the casting on November 16, and the film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is expected to arrive in 2028.

The news has caught many fans by surprise; at 40, Pattinson isn’t exactly one of Hollywood’s youngest faces. Still, for super fans who have been keeping up with the star since his Harry Potter days, the announcement wasn’t much of a surprise; it was almost inevitable.

To celebrate the arrival of our new Bond, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable moments when Pattinson’s career mysteriously predicted his future as 007. Think Edward Cullen, Batman, a time-bending secret agent in Tenet and Pierce Brosnan’s on-screen son in Remember Me.

The Twilight Prom Scene That Name-Dropped James Bond in 2008

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

The Twilight films expanded upon the ins and outs of life in Forks, Washington. One of the details added in the original movie was Bella and Edward’s prom theme, a fact that was completely omitted in the novels. Eric Yorkie, one of Bella’s classmates, comes up with the idea to make a “Monte Carlo”-themed ball.

Eric’s idea of a Monte Carlo Prom includes, and I quote, “Gambling, tuxedos, and Bond… James Bond.” Right as he says the name, the camera cuts straight to Robert Pattinson, looking extra cool, with his dark sunglasses and fancy Volvo, next to his beloved Bella Swan. In retrospect, that scene felt borderline prophetic, and it proved that, at least in his Twilight phase, Pattinson absolutely nails the Bond look.

Even the official Twilight social media account acknowledged the eerie coincidence , sharing the clip as soon as Pattinson was revealed as the next Bond. It’s been a long road from being a sparkling vampire to an MI6 secret operative, but it’s safe to say that Pattinson’s versatility shines brighter than Twilight’s undead.

Pierce Brosnan Played Pattinson’s Dad in Remember Me

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

The next Bond film will be Pattinson’s first as 007, but it won’t be the first time he was related to the legendary secret agent. When you think about 2010’s Remember Me, most people immediately remember the movie’s shocking plot twist: it wasn’t just a love flick; it was secretly a 9/11 film. That reveal almost makes you forget one key detail about the film: who played Robert Pattinson’s father. The answer? None other than Mr. GoldenEye himself, Pierce Brosnan.

Even films like Remember Me were making the connection between Pattinson and the long line of legendary actors who have earned the privilege to play Bond. The fact that the movie casts them as father and son feels like Hollywood quietly admitting Pattinson already had the unmistakable Bond aura.

Pattinson’s Book Adaptation Résumé Points Straight to Ian Fleming’s 007

One curious fact about Pattinson that you only notice when you look at his filmography is how enamored he seems with literary adaptations. He had his first major role playing Cedric Diggory in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and that was just the beginning.

The Twilight Saga, Water for Elephants, Cosmopolis, Die My Love, Dune: Part Three, Bel Ami, and even The Odyssey: Pattinson is a true natural when it comes to embodying complex characters from the world of ink and paper. Even now, as we discuss his future as James Bond, one can’t help but notice that even the world’s most famous secret agent comes from the pages of Ian Fleming’s novels.

Even if we slightly stretch the definition of “literary characters,” Pattinson’s take on Gotham’s Dark Knight fits the bill. After all, the Batman we know wouldn’t exist without Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s comics. And speaking of Batman…

From The Batman to Tenet: Pattinson Already Played Detective and Secret Agent

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Many actors who aimed to become the next Bond had backgrounds playing secret agents or intelligence-adjacent roles. Jack Lowden, for example, has become an international sensation thanks to his work as MI5 officer River Cartwright in Slow Horses. Even Callum Turner, who was a strong contender for the 007 role, had experience with surveillance thrillers in projects like The Capture.

Still, only one of them had played the one and only “World’s Greatest Detective” – and when it comes to gathering intelligence, you just can’t get better than Batman. Pattinson’s The Batman (85% on Rotten Tomatoes ) has become one of the most beloved live-action takes on the character, trading the Dark Knight’s raw physicality for a more investigative role that closely aligns with some of Batman’s most memorable comic appearances.

Beyond The Batman, Pattinson also played one key role that might have convinced Hollywood execs about his spy potential: Neil, the dapper, mysterious secret agent from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Though not as commercially successful as The Batman, the role closely matches what you’d expect from a Bond-like archetype: a cool suit, mysterious demeanor, and the uncanny ability to look good in any situation.

How Denis Villeneuve and David Heyman Already Knew Pattinson

Working with some of the most respected Hollywood professionals has its perks. Back in June 2025, Denis Villeneuve was revealed as the upcoming director for the next James Bond film, and rumors immediately began circulating about whether or not he would influence the search for the new 007.

Villeneuve’s latest film, Dune: Part Three, is coming to theaters on December 18, and fans already have a new favorite in the space epic: Robert Pattinson. Since Pattinson’s character, Scytale, made his trailer debut back in March, fans have loved the energy he brought to the saga. Considering Villeneuve had experience working with Pattinson in such a demanding film, it’s easy to see why Pattinson may have been one of his favorite candidates.

Besides the next director, the new James Bond co-producer also had first-hand experience with Pattinson’s work. David Heyman, founder of Heyday Films, will produce the next film in the series alongside Amy Pascal, and he was also responsible for overseeing Pattinson’s first major role when he produced the entire Harry Potter saga.

Pattinson’s Bond Age: Why 42 Isn’t Too Old to Play 007

Image Credit: MGM

Robert Pattinson might be one of the most versatile actors working in the entertainment industry today, but he’s also one of the most ambitious. As we mentioned earlier, the race for the next Bond has been nothing short of a cutthroat competition, with some talented stars emerging as clear favorites, only to be replaced by a new contender the next week. Remember when we were all 100% convinced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the next 007? Yeah, I also miss the times before Kraven the Hunter.

In a 2025 Vanity Fair interview , as part of the marketing for Die My Love, Pattinson revealed a rather curious detail about himself. Jennifer Lawrence, his Die My Love co-star, asked him if he would ever like to return as Edward Cullen to the Twilight universe. Surprisingly, Pattinson said yes (the lie detector confirmed he meant it), adding that he likes “taking jobs of younger actors” – which was essentially what happened when he beat half of Hollywood to the role of 007.

Robert Pattinson will be around 42 years old when the next James Bond film finally arrives (a 2028 release is expected, though Amazon MGM hasn’t announced a date). Though that number might eclipse Daniel Craig’s age in Casino Royale (38!), it still wouldn’t make Pattinson the oldest Bond we’ve ever had. That honor goes to Live and Let Die’s Roger Moore, who was 45. At 42, Pattinson would be tied with… Pierce Brosnan . Maybe they are related after all. Still, at his rate, Pattinson would be 60 by the time he starts showing his age. He is a vampire, after all.

The Batman is streaming on HBO Max in the US, and Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.