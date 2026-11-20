Long before Nicholas Hoult, Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer, and Clancy Brown, Lyle Talbot, the first live-action Luthor, hid behind a disco-ball mask and killed his own henchman in 1950. Now in 2026, the character is about to change again – and possibly to a version we haven’t seen on screen yet.

James Gunn is out as CEO at DC Studios, but that doesn’t mean his work in the DCU is done. His Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is still on the way (in theaters on July 9, 2027 ), but according to actor Nicholas Hoult , his Lex Luthor will be “very different” from the first film. We already know that he’ll be buddying up with Superman to take on Brainiac, but could we actually get a version of the character that isn’t a villain?

That bit of news makes this a good time to look back at where live-action Luthor actually began. No, not with Gene Hackman, but with Lyle Talbot in the 1950 serial, Atom Man vs. Superman.

In Spencer Gordon Bennet’s Atom Man Vs Superman movie serial, a sequel to Columbia’s 1948 Superman , Lex Luthor’s latest scheme has been foiled by Superman (played by actor Kirk Alyn ), and he’s been taken to jail. But when a crime wave hits the city of Metropolis, spearheaded by teleporting mobsters, it seems like there’s a new evil mastermind in town: the mysterious Atom-Man (Lyle Talbot)! With the police overwhelmed and the Daily Planet’s finest reporters (Noel Neill as Lois Lane, Pierre Watkin as Perry White and Tommy Bond as Jimmy Olsen) in constant jeopardy, even Superman has his hands full. When Luthor cuts a deal with the government that sees him released from prison, it’s revealed that there’s a connection between the two villains. Can Superman and Clark Kent save the day once more? Of course, he can. In a serial like Atom Man Vs Superman, the outcome is never in doubt.

Atom Man vs. Superman (1950) Has A Lackluster Story and Predictable Plot

Image Credit: Public Domain

Unfortunately, this one came at the tail-end of the genre, so there’s little creativity on display, and the cliffhangers fail to generate much excitement. The story in Atom Man Vs Superman, initially promising, falls apart so quickly that you’ll wonder if they made it up as they went along after a certain point. Luthor’s perfect scheme to teleport Superman into “the empty doom” devolves into wasting time mucking about with synthetic kryptonite, heat rays, fake news, becoming a legitimate businessman and creating flying saucers.

It is kind of silly when his grand plan is nothing more than wanting his henchmen to rob jewellery stores. As for the not-so-special effects in Atom Man Vs Superman, the most common is the sight of Superman leaping up into the air, only to be replaced with an animated version of the Man of Steel for the flying shots. Sure, there’s the occasional close-up of Kirk as he holds his arms out unconvincingly, but that animated version does all the flying. The transitions are smooth, but it’s so obviously a cartoon being used that it instantly ruins the excitement every time.

Familiar Superman Elements and Absurd Moments

Fans of the Batman serials will instantly recognise the musical score, cave sets, interior locations and even the machinery on display. There are also some shockingly bad moments like Superman inflating a life raft to save a family from drowning (he couldn’t just fly out to get them?) and Perry White being so inept he repeatedly can’t switch on a radio which is right next to him, instead of asking Jimmy Olsen for help. As for the disco-ball bobblehead of the Atom-Man, the less said, the better.

So, is there anything in Atom Man Vs Superman that redeems this? Sure. After all, it’s Superman, and that makes it kind of cool, regardless. It’s a classic, and even if the story is bad, it’s still entertaining. Atom Man vs Superman may not be as good as the Batman serials and certainly isn’t as brilliant as Captain Marvel, but it’s a piece of pop culture history nonetheless. Also, it’s the first on-screen live-action appearance of Lex Luthor. And what a Luthor he is!

Lex Luthor’s Cold and Calculating Nature in the 1950 Serial

Image Credit: Public Domain

Picture this: Luthor, disgusted that a pair of his henchmen have failed him, asks for one of them to volunteer to be executed as punishment. Obviously, neither man wants to die, but one grudgingly steps forward to be killed. Instead, Luthor kills the other, claiming that he needs men of courage on his side and that only one of the pair displayed that quality. That sort of cold, calculating logic is what fans want from Luthor, and here it’s on display.

Atom Man Vs Superman may not be the best serial out there, but at times, it gets things right. And for the record, the missing ingredient in synthetic kryptonite (which includes plutonium and radium) isn’t tar.

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From a 1950 Serial Villain to a Man of Tomorrow Ally\

Image Credit: DC Studios

We’ve had plenty of different versions of Lex Luthor on the big and small screen over the years. And while we had a Lex that was a friend to Superman before (look at Smallville’s Michael Rosenbaum, for example), Hoult believes Gunn’s script takes Lex into new territory in Man of Tomorrow. But don’t expect a full redemption story for Superman’s greatest enemy. Gunn has said the film has Lex and Superman working together to a degree against a much bigger threat, a pairing that has also happened in the comics (ComicBook.com ). It doesn’t mean he is done hating Superman.

Of course, the film might change completely now that it’s in the hands of Skydance, who have kicked out Gunn and replaced him with Jeremy Latcham . There are plenty of rumors going around about how the film is being chopped up and changed. So it’s possibly that reshoots could take place and change things up again.

Still, whatever form Hoult’s Luthor actually takes, the line runs back to Talbot, whose Luthor treated his own men as expendable and still managed to be the best thing in a flawed serial. We wouldn’t have this Lex Luthor without the old one.

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Atom Man vs. Superman is listed as available to buy on Prime Video and Apple TV, according to Rotten Tomatoes .