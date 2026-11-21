Nearly two decades ago, Christopher Nolan released what many still believe is the greatest comic book film ever made. In many ways, The Dark Knight is the perfect Batman film – even if, at times, it feels like he’s just the sidekick to Heath Ledger’s outstanding Joker. True Dark Knight fans know that Jonathan Nolan is the true unsung hero of this story. Christopher Nolan’s younger brother has co-written some of the filmmaker’s most successful films, including two out of three movies in his Batman trilogy and Interstellar.

Three years after The Dark Knight, in 2011, Jonathan tackled his biggest project yet: creating and executive producing a CBS crime drama. Person of Interest (92% on Rotten Tomatoes ) was the series Batman fans always wanted, even if they didn’t know it yet.

Why Person of Interest Is Basically Bruce Wayne Split in Two

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Person of Interest focuses on two very different main characters who are like two sides of the same coin. John Reese (Jim Caviezel), a crestfallen former Special Forces operative living as a drifter in New York City, meets with his polar opposite, Harold Finch (Michael Emerson): a billionaire genius obsessed with stopping crime. It’s almost like seeing Bruce Wayne split into his two personas.

While Reese is the “action man,” Finch tends to the Machine, a special computer system that monitors all electronic communications and is aimed at stopping crime before it materializes (it was originally built for the government to detect terror threats). It’s a similar concept to the cell-phone sonar surveillance network Batman uses at the end of The Dark Knight, the one that almost forces Lucius Fox to resign.

Is Mass Surveillance Worth It? Person of Interest Picks Up Where The Dark Knight Left Off

Image Credit: CBS

At its core, Person of Interest continues the themes of The Dark Knight: Is this type of overbearing surveillance worth it? Losing personal liberties in the name of national security was a very real threat and the center of political discourse in post-9/11 America. One could say that this narrative feels even more at home in Person of Interest than it ever does in The Dark Knight.

Making it a series (with five seasons, no less) gave Jonathan Nolan a chance to develop the show’s themes and characters even better. It’s no surprise to see that this was the show that gave him the chance to co-create Westworld with Lisa Joy a few years later, in 2016.

The Batman Playbook: Vigilante Justice, a Moral Code and a Gotham-Like New York

This show had virtually every element you would ever need for a successful Batman live-action series: you have the vigilante justice, a moral code focused on minimizing casualties and protecting the innocent, and Nolan even gave NYC that borderline mystic aura of Gotham City. All that was missing was someone with a twisted fascination for flying mammals, and this could have easily been a Batman show.

Why Was Person of Interest Cancelled After Season 5?

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television

Unfortunately for Person of Interest fans, the show met with a rather untimely finale after Season 5. CBS ordered a shortened, 13-episode final season, and the series finale, “return 0,” aired on June 21, 2016. Simply put, the series was reportedly becoming too ambitious for CBS. Even if it was once one of the network’s top performers, it was becoming increasingly difficult to justify the show’s production costs.

Where to Watch Person of Interest: Prime Video, Netflix and More

Thankfully, streaming services have given Person of Interest a chance to shine with new fans. The series is available for streaming on Netflix in select regions, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Latin America (it arrived there on March 4, 2026 ), while American viewers can find Person of Interest on Amazon Prime Video (including the ad-supported tier), with rentals and purchases also available on Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

RELATED: Is Jonathan Nolan More Talented Than Christopher Nolan?

Will Person of Interest Ever Get a Revival?

Seeing as we now live in an age of revivals and reboots, there might be a time when Person of Interest is finally allowed to continue its amazing story. Nolan and showrunner Greg Plageman have both floated a spinoff, but no official revival has been announced. I mean, if Malcolm in the Middle can get a revival (Life’s Still Unfair arrived on Hulu in April 2026 ), so can this hidden gem.