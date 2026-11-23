Instead of taking the traditional route and casting a young, rising talent as the next 007, Amazon MGM went with the safe bet of a well-known A-lister (officially announced on Nov. 16) – better yet, one with an undeniably impressive track record. It’s safe to say that Robert Pattinson has left his days as “that guy from Twilight” far behind, and he’s more than ready to star as the next James Bond.

Still, the search for the next Bond was a long, arduous quest that left many talented contenders behind. Some candidates were widely reported favorites: most people were convinced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was the frontrunner to inherit Bond’s Walther PPK, while Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult were reportedly shortlisted too. Here, we’ll take a closer look at the Bond hopefuls who never made the top of the lists, but could have been pretty interesting picks.

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5. Joseph Quinn: The Human Torch Who Could Play a Gritty Military Bond

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

One of the latest additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joseph Quinn has proved himself a solid team player in The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch. Beyond superhero films, Quinn earned an international fandom by becoming Eddie Munson, one of the most beloved characters in Stranger Things’s entire run.

As far as action flicks go, Quinn proved his mettle in Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare [92% on Rotten Tomatoes ], a tense war drama that showcases that he would be the perfect “military” Bond. The actor is also set to fully embrace his British roots in April 2028, when he stars as George Harrison in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles four-film biopic series, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event .

He certainly has the unmistakably British pedigree Eon Productions favored for so long in their Bond picks. His current status as an MCU newcomer will absolutely give him an even greater popularity boost (especially after Avengers: Doomsday arrives on Dec. 18), and that could earn Joseph Quinn a place in this new chapter of the Bond franchise, even if it isn’t as 007 himself.

4. Ewan Mitchell: The House of the Dragon Star Who Could Be Bond’s Next Great Villain

Image Credit: HBO

Ewan Mitchell immediately became one of the most praised young stars in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. With his intense stage presence and flawless line delivery, Mitchell has proved he’s absolutely amazing playing multilayered characters with gray morality like Aemond Targaryen. That alone would make him a worthy successor to Daniel Craig’s own 007, famous for being at odds with his status as a glorified, state-sanctioned hitman.

Though Mitchell started his serious acting career a little over a decade ago, his filmography is still nothing short of outstanding. This year, he played Joseph in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights [57% on Rotten Tomatoes ]. Sure, the movie itself wasn’t what we’d call “beloved” by critics, but Mitchell’s performance stands out for being a wildly different take on Joseph, one Emily Brontë likely wouldn’t have approved of, but still undeniably entertaining.

The only issue with Ewan Mitchell as the next Bond is that he has what some in Hollywood would call a classic “villain face.” He might not be the ideal James Bond, but Mitchell has just the right features to become the next Christoph Waltz or Mads Mikkelsen (Blofeld and Le Chiffre, respectively) – the perfect foil to Pattinson’s 007.

3. Connor Swindells: The SAS Rogue Heroes Star With a Direct Line to Bond Writer Steven Knight

Image Credit: Eleven

On paper, Connor Swindells had everything an actor would need to become the next Bond. Besides the looks, the personality, and the “Britishness,” Swindells had tangible experience working within the Bond environment. He starred as real-life British SAS founder David Stirling in 2022’s SAS Rogue Heroes, a show created by Steven Knight , who will also be writing the next Bond film.

The direct creative pipeline doesn’t stop there. Swindells proved his charm and flexibility working on Netflix’s Sex Education. The actor also appeared in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as a Mattel intern, where he joined his Sex Education peers Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa.

Despite his popularity with younger fans, and how well his profile fits the classic Bond look, Swindells was never a top contender in this race. Still, given his established history with Knight from SAS Rogue Heroes, there’s a chance we might see him join the cast of an upcoming Bond film in some capacity.

2. Hero Fiennes Tiffin: The Young Sherlock Star Who Keeps Crossing Paths With Bond Contenders

Image Credit: Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Black Bear Pictures, Toff Guy Films

Reaching international stardom with the controversial romantic franchise After, Hero Fiennes Tiffin has all the markings of a debonair star. Beyond working on five After films between 2019 and 2023, Fiennes Tiffin has appeared in some rather interesting projects alongside some true Hollywood heavyweights.

In 2022, the actor played Santo Ferreira in The Woman King, a historical epic that put him right next to Viola Davis and Lashana Lynch, the only woman who has actually held the 007 codename (in No Time to Die). Then, in 2024, he joined the star-studded cast of Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The film introduced him to another perennial fan-favorite Bond pick, Henry Cavill. Funnily enough, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on the real-life Operation Postmaster , a key inspiration for Ian Fleming’s early James Bond novels.

Fiennes Tiffin currently stars as Sherlock Holmes in Prime Video’s Young Sherlock [84% on Rotten Tomatoes ] and will share the screen with another fan-favorite Bond candidate, Idris Elba, in Above the Below, which opens in theaters on Dec. 4. Another funny coincidence is that both Fiennes Tiffin and the upcoming Bond had early roles working in Harry Potter films, with Fiennes Tiffin – who’s Ralph Fiennes’s nephew – playing a younger version of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

1. Nicholas Galitzine: The He-Man Actor Who Was Missing From the Bond Conversation

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Criminally underrated during its theatrical run, Masters of the Universe [67% on Rotten Tomatoes ] earned Nicholas Galitzine international recognition thanks to his charismatic take on Prince Adam, aka He-Man. Before invoking Grayskull’s power, Galitzine was already swooning audiences thanks to solid performances in movies such as Purple Hearts and Bottoms.

Galitzine’s youthful looks would fit a fresher Bond, but there’s no denying that he seems more comfortable in lighthearted roles. That might be one of the reasons why most outlets focused on Pattinson or Nicholas Hoult as the next Bond instead of seriously considering Galitzine. Masters of the Universe underperforming at the box office (about $113.5 million worldwide against a reported $170 million budget) might explain why Galitzine was absent from most Bond discussions, and why the movie’s eventual streaming success, which saw it top Prime Video’s charts after its July 22 debut, put him back in the spotlight.

The actor might fit the part on paper, but knowing Denis Villeneuve’s darker style called for someone he could believe was “a killer” (as he told GQ ), Galitzine’s fresh face and approachable screen presence could have clashed with the director’s vision for the next Bond. He might have missed out on becoming James Bond, but Galitzine still has a busy schedule ahead, with several movies already in the pipeline, including Red, White & Royal Wedding, the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue and a Netflix film starring opposite Ben Stiller in A Matter of Time.

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Where to watch (U.S.): Masters of the Universe and Young Sherlock are streaming on Prime Video. Warfare and Wuthering Heights are on HBO Max. SAS Rogue Heroes is on MGM+, and Above the Below opens in theaters on Dec. 4.