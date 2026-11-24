The hierarchy of power in a comic book universe is about to change… again. But this time it could be the MCU that shakes things up – at least that’s according to long-running rumors that suggest that Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock (or Black Adam in the DCEU), could be jumping ship and joining the Marvel Universe. And based on his reaction to the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, fans are wondering if there’s some truth to the reports suggesting that he could play the X-Men’s Apocalypse in future films. Marvel hasn’t confirmed any casting, and the rumor first surfaced in May 2024 .

On Monday, November 23, SportsCenter reshared a video of The Rock showing off his goosebumps (literally showing the bumps on his arm) after watching the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer. In the short clip we see Johnson quoting Cyclops’ line from the new video: “To me, my X-Men.” He then slaps his arm enthusiastically and says, “This is how real it is to The Rock.”

Naturally, the internet has some thoughts on why Johnson would be so excited about a film in a franchise he isn’t involved in – especially when that film will be competing with his own, Jumanji 3 (which opens December 25 , a week after Doomsday), at the box office this Christmas.

Why Dwayne Johnson’s Avengers: Doomsday Goosebumps Reaction Has Fans Saying “Same”

SportsCenter captioned the video, “The Rock is all of us rn 😭,” which is pretty accurate when you consider the fact that the trailer reignited fan excitement . It’s been the most revealing trailer for Avengers: Doomsday this far, showing many of the heroes assembling against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

The comments on the Instagram reel confirm that Johnson’s feelings are relatable:

@imrobertlove: “Goosebumps for sure🔥🔥🔥”

@mason_ball1026: “Brother we all you rn”

@biolayne: “He’s one of us (nerds)”

RELATED: Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Could Secretly Be An Avengers vs X-Men Movie

What the Final Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Reveals: Steve Rogers’ Son, Doom’s “Stolen Lives” and the X-Men

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

So what was it that got The Rock’s blood pumping? Is there more to all the Apocalypse talk? Is he suggesting that he could see the X-Men in future? Not exactly: nothing in the clip confirms a role, since he’s reacting to Cyclops’ line, and Marvel hasn’t announced who (if anyone) will play Apocalypse.

Here’s what the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals:

The trailer sets up Steve Rogers’ family dynamic, showing us his life as a father and a husband. It also suggests that his now-teenage son appears to have no idea about his superhero/Captain America past.

The role that The Fantastic Four appear to play in breaking the news of a multiverse threat to Rogers.

Doctor Doom demands back the ‘stolen lives’ lived by the heroes, as each one of them have changed their own fates over time.

James Marsden’s Cyclops delivers the best line of the entire clip, “To me, my X-Men”, as Sentinels rise around the heroes.

While the trailer didn’t officially announce any new cast members (the final cast was confirmed earlier this month), it did shed new light on the storyline.

The Rock got instant goosebumps watching the Avengers: Doomsday trailer: did you? Before you answer, catch up on Dwayne Johnson’s big-screen comeback problem.

RELATED: Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Secretly Reveals One of the X-Men’s Biggest Enemies

Where to Watch Avengers: Doomsday: The film opens in U.S. theaters on December 18, 2026, with early preview screenings listed for December 17, 2026.