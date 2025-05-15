The Boys’ Antony Starr, best known as Homelander, aka the most terrifying version of Superman you’ll ever meet, has casually thrown his name into the Resident Evil reboot hat. And not through some overproduced Hollywood press release. Nope. One Instagram comment, three words: “I agree”—and now, the internet’s losing its mind.

Bosslogic, the internet’s go-to fantasy casting wizard and Photoshop alchemist, has been pushing the Antony Starr-for-Wesker agenda for a while now. He’s posted fan art that makes you do a double take—Starr in black trench coat, glowing eyes, slicked-back menace. It’s less “what if?” and more “why hasn’t this happened already?”

After watching Amazon Prime Video’s G20, Bosslogic fired up Instagram and tagged whoever’s steering the new Resident Evil live-action reboot, saying they need to sign Antony Starr as Albert Wesker. “Do it”, he wrote in a public nudge. Then boom—Starr responded.

This wasn’t just wishful thinking either. There’s actually a reboot on the way. Barbarian director Zach Cregger is behind the camera, working from a script he co-wrote with Shay Hatten (the guy who helped write John Wick: Chapter 4).

The film already has Euphoria’s Austin Abrams in the lead, alongside big names like Josh Brolin and Julia Garner. It’s reportedly going back to the horror roots, mixing in survival-thriller elements. Think less Matrix-style zombie kung fu, more The Descent with viral monsters.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

We’ve had a number of great Wesker actors over the years. Shawn Roberts gave us sunglasses-and-pose Wesker in Milla Jovovich’s Resident Evil films. Tom Hopper gave us gym-bro Wesker. Lance Reddick gave us cerebral, reimagined Wesker in the Netflix series. But none of them really nailed the unhinged, hyper-intelligent, morally bankrupt scientist-villain fans love to hate. Starr could.

Fans of The Boys will know what I’m talking about. Starr’s Homelander is terrifying because he believes he’s the hero. That’s exactly what makes Wesker compelling. He doesn’t twirl a mustache—he believes in what he’s doing. He gives monologues about science and salvation while planning to flood the world with bioweapons.

And, also, let’s be real—Starr’s not booked and busy right now. Beyond The Boys, he’s had a few flicks—Cobweb, The Covenant, and G20—but he’s still waiting for that next major franchise move. The MCU’s Blade? That’s still in development purgatory. So this could be the perfect fit.

So the real question is: if Antony Starr wants the Wesker part, fans want him in, and Bosslogic has basically willed it into existence… what’s stopping Sony?

