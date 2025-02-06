For most fans, it’s not hard to imagine Henry Cavill ordering his martinis shaken, not stirred. And while many have been vocal about their support for the Superman actor as the next Bond, the producers seemed to have overlooked him. But, as it turns out, that wasn’t always the case. In 2005, a 22-year-old Henry Cavill auditioned for the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. Now, his audition tape (a seven-minute screen test released by the YouTube channel Ron South) has finally leaked online, offering fans a glimpse of what could have been (or maybe even what is to come).

Call me crazy, but it’s hard to watch Cavill’s audition tape without thinking of Superman or Clark Kent. There’s something about him that just projects the iconic DC character. So hearing him deliver lines from Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye (including introducing himself as “Bond, James Bond”), does feel sorta odd, especially since his youthful charm is still present.

It’s also probably easy to see why the producers decided on Daniel Craig. The 6th Bond had a suave demeanour that seemed absent from Cavill’s audition. Nevertheless, director Martin Campbell reportedly found Cavill’s audition “tremendous,” but revealed that the producers ultimately decided they wanted an older Bond. “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

Of course, Henry Cavill isn’t the only actor who auditioned for Bond. Sam Worthington, Rupert Friend, and Antony Starr have screen tests up on the channel too. These screen tests offer a fascinating glimpse into the casting process and the actors who vied for the iconic role.

Look, there’s no doubt that Cavill is probably a much better actor now than he was back then. He is 41 years old now. The tape is from nearly 20 years ago. The real question now is whether or not he gets a second chance or whether MGM thinks he is too old to play James Bond.

Watch Henry Cavill’s screen test for James Bond below.