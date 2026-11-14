When the world was knee-deep in the high-energy waves of the MTV era, moviegoers were dealing with a secret war. Action flicks were serious business in the ’80s – and when it came to action, you were either team Rambo or team The Terminator. The hot-headed competition between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone was legendary, leaving us with some of the most iconic films ever made.

Just a few months ago, actor Seth Rogen shared his thoughts on the Arnold vs Sly debate on Ike Barinholtz’s Funny You Ask podcast, where he argued that Stallone has only really made four good movies and that “Predator alone is better than anything Stallone has made.” Of course, those were fighting words and fans were quick to defend Sly. And, of course, with Rocky turning 50 this month (November 21) and his origin story, I Play Rocky, now in theaters, there’s no better time to look back at both their careers.

As much as we love both action stars, the question always arises: who was actually the better actor? To settle this rivalry once and for all, we’ll be comparing both actors’ top 5 critically acclaimed films, with only one film per franchise (with one debatable exception) — otherwise, we’d end up with a list of Terminator and Rambo films.

However, before we dig into their best, let’s look at their very worst, because nothing proves acting range quite like surviving a career-threatening disaster with your muscles intact.

The Worst Stallone and Schwarzenegger Movies

Image Credit: Universal Studios / RAF Industries

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (Stallone) vs. Hercules in New York (Schwarzenegger)

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992): Stallone himself considers this the lowest point of his career (19% on Rotten Tomatoes ). Funnily enough, Schwarzenegger was sent the script first for this disastrous flick, but he “tricked” Sly by showing interest in the project, only for his rival to take the bait and spend 87 minutes looking miserable next to Estelle Getty. Guess Arnie finally got his revenge for First Blood with this one!

Hercules in New York (1970): Starring under the name “Arnold Strong,” Schwarzenegger’s dialogue had to be dubbed over; the thick Austrian accent made it almost impossible to tell what Hercules was saying (14% on Rotten Tomatoes ). Unintentionally funny but ultimately boring, the movie would have been leagues better if they kept Arnie’s broken English in the final cut.

Winner (Less Terrible): Sylvester Stallone

RELATED: “Even Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Not Good Enough to Kill Me”: Van Damme Had One Rule About Which Action Star Could Take Him Out

The 5 Best Stallone vs. Schwarzenegger Movie Matchups, Ranked

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5. Victory (Stallone) vs. Conan the Barbarian (Schwarzenegger)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures / Universal Studios

Victory (1981): Loosely inspired by a real-life event, Victory (86% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is a historical war/sports drama about a German soccer team that challenges Allied prisoners to a match, who are actually planning their escape during the encounter. If there’s one thing Stallone can do flawlessly, that’s get you hyped with sports dramas, whether it’s boxing or arm wrestling. Victory continues that tradition and has some intense prison break scenes to meet the action quota as well.

Conan the Barbarian (1982): In the ’80s, Arnie had a knack for turning his characters into cultural icons. Before The Terminator, Schwarzenegger was Conan, a high-testosterone sword-and-sorcery hero who inspired decades of pop culture. The movie itself is a certified classic (68% on Rotten Tomatoes ), complete with one of the most recognizable soundtracks ever composed and one seriously iconic Arnie look.

Winner: Conan the Barbarian

4. First Blood (Stallone) vs. True Lies (Schwarzenegger)

Image Credit: Carolco Pictures / Twentieth Century Fox

First Blood (1982): An absolute classic of action cinema, the original First Blood (87% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is an intense drama about a troubled veteran hunted down by an entire police force. The movie introduced worldwide audiences to John Rambo and established Stallone as an action superstar. It’s not as bombastic as any of its sequels, but that’s also what makes First Blood such a memorable film from Stallone’s early career.

True Lies (1994): Directed by James Cameron, True Lies (77% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is an unconventional spy thriller about a secret agent who accidentally gets his wife involved in one of his missions. Schwarzenegger shares the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis in this one, and Cameron proves he’s one of the best when it comes to action set pieces. As entertaining as True Lies is, it just doesn’t have the same pop culture appeal as First Blood.

Winner: First Blood

3. Cop Land (Stallone) vs. Total Recall (Schwarzenegger)

Image Credit: Miramax / Carolco Pictures, TriStar Pictures

Cop Land (1997): Since 1981’s Nighthawks, Sly fans had wanted to see the action star back in a gritty neo-noir. Cop Land was the answer to that plea – and what an answer it was. While it’s not as popular as some of Stallone’s more famous flicks, Cop Land (75% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is a solid cop drama written and directed by James Mangold. In this film, Stallone acts as a sheriff in the dreaded “Cop Land,” a town riddled with corrupt cops. Naturally, Stallone’s character does what he does best: taking out the trash. Stallone had to play a meek policeman, a far cry from his macho characters, and to do so, he put on 40 lbs by eating nothing but junk food. Talk about dedication.

Total Recall (1990): Paul Verhoeven proved Arnie could lead a mind-bending sci-fi thriller with 1990’s Total Recall (81% on Rotten Tomatoes ). A film that leaves more questions than answers, Total Recall centers on Douglas Quaid, a construction worker who accidentally gets involved in a plot to suffocate an entire Mars colony. Or, at least, that’s one version of the story. You never quite know what’s true and what’s not in this puzzling film. Arnie delivers a solid dual performance as Douglas Quaid and Hauser, an amnesiac superspy. A true sci-fi classic that deserves more than just one watch.

Winner: Total Recall

2. Creed (Stallone) vs. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Schwarzenegger)

Image Credit: New Line Cinema, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Carolco Pictures, TriStar Pictures

Creed (2015): While usually considered part of the larger Rocky franchise, I’d say the Creed series has earned its status as a standalone trilogy that even surpasses the original in some spots. Stallone returns as the iconic Italian Stallion, this time outside the ring, mentoring Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky’s longtime rival/friend, Apollo Creed. Incredibly emotional and with outstanding cinematography, Creed (95% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is a gorgeous film that proves how much Stallone has matured throughout his career.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991): Arnie is no stranger to legendary action films, but T2 (91% on Rotten Tomatoes ) might be one of the most influential and intense action flicks ever produced. This time, the original T-800 returns as an ally, tasked with protecting John Connor, the kid who might become humanity’s last chance at survival. Scenes like the truck chase in the LA River and the T-1000’s liquid metal shenanigans make T2 one of the most unforgettable films of the ’90s, and also one of the most visually impressive ones.

Now, this is a bit of a conundrum. Both films are effectively amazing, and basically anyone who’s ever seen them loves them. Choosing one over the other is not an easy task, but when it comes to cultural impact, pop culture presence, and just sheer awesomeness, the answer is tough but clear.

Winner: Terminator 2: Judgment Day

1. Rocky (Stallone) vs. Pumping Iron (Schwarzenegger)

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, United Artists / White Mountain Films

Rocky (1976): Sports films just don’t get any more legendary than this. Rocky (95% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is the perfect example of a sports drama done right: the story of an underdog rising through the ranks and overcoming impossible odds to reach the top. I mean, sure, he loses the final fight, but he becomes the People’s Champion in the process. Stallone personally pushed for this film to be made: his struggles in the film can only be compared to the real-life uphill battle he had to endure to ensure Rocky became the smash hit we all know and love.

Pumping Iron (1977): The film that introduced Arnold Schwarzenegger to mass audiences and turned him into a pop culture icon, Pumping Iron (92% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is a “docudrama” that let Arnie flex his acting muscles – and his real ones. The movie focuses on the “Golden Age” of bodybuilding, following a group of fitness enthusiasts preparing for the 1975 edition of Mr. Universe and Mr. Olympia in Pretoria, South Africa. Pumping Iron features a semi-scripted Arnold as the “villain,” playing pranks on other competitors and pulling the strings to benefit himself in the long run. It also shows that Arnold had surprisingly effective comedic timing, a skill that would prove useful later on, when he would play a string of comedies in the late ’80s and ’90s.

Winner: Rocky

RELATED: I Play Rocky Review – Stallone’s Heartbreaking True Story Is a Crowd-Pleasing Knockout That Nearly Matches Rocky

Final Results: Stallone vs. Schwarzenegger, Round by Round

Surprisingly, Stallone and Schwarzenegger reached a dead-even tie in our matchup (3–3). Even the “worst of the worst” selection, which would usually work as a tie-breaker, leaves us with a perfectly even balance. Still, we discovered some interesting facts by putting these two heavy-hitters side by side.

First of all, we noticed that Stallone’s worst misfires were slightly easier to sit through than Arnold’s. Still, their careers are surprisingly similar on this front as well – let’s not forget that both Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Batman & Robin exist, and they’re both terrible.

As for cultural impact, these are two of the most prominent acting juggernauts of their generation. Each man, as well as their iconic list of characters, has become an integral part of Hollywood history.

Still, “There can be only one,” as they say. As far as this list is concerned, Sylvester Stallone should be crowned the victor in this long-running feud. Arnold may have been the more consistent blockbuster machine in his prime (and he was also in Predator), but Stallone proved, time and time again, that he had the deeper acting range. Sly effectively disappeared into some of his most impressive, Oscar-worthy roles (three Academy Award nominations to Arnold’s zero), a feat Schwarzenegger never matched.

Overall Winner: Sylvester Stallone

I Play Rocky is in select theaters now and expands nationwide on November 20.