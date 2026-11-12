One of the most controversial decisions that James Gunn and Peter Safran made was replacing Henry Cavill as Superman in December 2022. After all, the British actor had just announced that he was set to put on the cape again after his cameo in Black Adam when the rug was pulled out from under him.

Yet Gunn and Safran’s departure from DC Studios has now brought with it a series of interesting questions and prospects. Will the DC Universe they built continue as is, or is there the possibility of reversing a few decisions and bringing back some old faces?

In November 2026, Inverse spoke to Cavill and asked him whether he would be keen on a return as the Man of Steel in some form. Now, the publication didn’t mention Gunn nor Safran’s departure in the question, so it’s likely that the interview took place before the news of DC Studios’ shake-up. Regardless, Cavill answered in the affirmative.

“Look, there’s lots of fantastic storylines,” he said. “There’s always a lot of opportunity. As the pigeon sang to Fievel in An American Tail, ‘never say never.’ And I buy into that. I’ve had such a wonderful time playing Superman in the past. I would never say never now.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In the same interview, Cavill discussed how Superman has become even more important to him after becoming a father. “Just the other day, we opened this Superman toy, and [my daughter] looked at it and said, ‘It’s Dada!'” Cavill said. “She’s only two years and four months, so no idea how she knows that’s me; what kind of cosmic connection that was. But it really touched my heart in a special way, because obviously playing Superman was such an honor.”

He added, “I’ve met so many young people throughout my tenure [as Superman], and it was always very touching to be able to be Superman for them and have parents handing them over and saying, ‘It’s Superman.’ But when it was with my own daughter – and she still doesn’t know who Superman is – that moment brought it to such a wonderful point. It really brought it home to me, and it really, really, really warmed my heart.”

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Cavill certainly sounds like he holds the experience of portraying Kal-El close to his heart, and he remains a fan-favorite actor among the fandom. Of course, when Gunn and Safran’s departure was announced, there was noise about the restoration of the Snyderverse online. While it’s highly unlikely that DC Studios will do that, don’t bet against Cavill’s return in some way. Stranger things have happened in comic book movies.

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Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Want to rewatch Henry Cavill’s Superman? Man of Steel (Rotten Tomatoes: 57% ) is streaming on HBO Max in the US, and you can also rent or buy it on digital platforms such as Apple TV and Amazon.