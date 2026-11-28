In a recent interview with Variety , Peter Berg finally revealed new details about Hancock 2. According to the director, Will Smith has sent him a hilarious script for a sequel, and that he will sign on to direct. Although the studio has yet to announce an actual release date, it seems like the second film is finally moving forward.

What Peter Berg Said About the Hancock 2 Script

Eighteen years after the first film, we still don’t have a sequel to one of Will Smith’s best films, Hancock (Rotten Tomatoes: 42% critics, 59% audience ). 2008’s antihero film, which raked in $629.4 million worldwide , deserves a second run in Hancock 2, continuing the ideas established in Peter Berg’s first film. But will it happen?

Well, Berg seems to think so. While promoting The Mosquito Bowl, his World War II drama now streaming on Netflix, the filmmaker said Smith sent him an “incredibly funny, great script” for the sequel. The only issue now is the timing and getting everyone involved to sign on.

While the director didn’t reveal who wrote the screenplay or share any of the details about what happens to the character in the sequel, he does seem interested in returning to the world.

The biggest struggle would be getting Will Smith back. But seeing as he is the one spearheading the project, that shouldn’t be a problem. In fact, the Fresh Prince actor has been teasing a new film for some time now. In February 2026, he mentioned on xQc’s Twitch stream that Zendaya was being approached for a role in Hancock 2. Charlize Theron, has also expressed interest in returning for a sequel.

Why Hancock Was a Superhero Movie Ahead of Its Time

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It’s not an overstatement to say that 2008 was a turning point for the entire concept of superheroes. For starters, this year saw the origin of the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the outstanding Iron Man film. The landscape of superhero films was changing for good, seeing as both the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the original X-Men live-action films had come to an end.

This is the period when Will Smith’s Hancock was released. An unapologetically irreverent take on the superhero genre, Hancock was a hero for the modern age. Though cynical, Hancock could show some hints of heroism from time to time, offering an original character not based on any comics that immediately garnered a decent fan following.

However, like many great superhero movies, Hancock was mostly an origin story — a teaser of what’s to come from such a promising character. The much-anticipated Hancock 2 never came, leaving fans wishing for a sequel for nearly two decades now. For a time, it seemed like a Hancock sequel was definitely happening, with both Will Smith and Charlize Theron on board with the project, but what happened to Hancock 2? And, more importantly, could it still be made today? Berg’s new comments suggest it may finally be inching closer.

How Immortality Complicates a Hancock Sequel

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One of the key aspects of the Hancock mythos is that Will Smith and Charlize Theron’s characters are immortal and do not age. These two individuals have been around for the better part of three millennia — and that might prove difficult to replicate using mortal actors nearly two decades later in a Hancock sequel.

Now that both Charlize Theron and Will Smith are considerably older than they were in 2008, the writers would have to come up with an excuse as to why two immortal heroes who presumably have not aged all that much in three thousand years suddenly began getting wrinkles in under two decades.

Charlize Theron joked about this in a 2020 interview when she said that plans for Hancock 2 were being discussed for a time, closer to the original film’s release but not in recent years. She still said she would do it “in a heartbeat.” She went on to play another immortal hero in The Old Guard.

Sure, a Hancock sequel could take advantage of the impressive digital rejuvenation techniques we’ve seen in films like Gemini Man. The younger version of Will Smith looks almost uncanny — and could very well be an efficient way to sell the idea that Hancock never ages in Hancock 2.

Why a Standalone Superhero Sequel Is a Risky Bet

As we mentioned before, times have changed drastically for superheroes in cinema since Hancock’s release. Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe were entertainment behemoths for years, amassing most of the international box office and pretty much drowning the competition.

Standalone superhero flicks haven’t been so successful since the MCU took over, and Hancock 2 probably wouldn’t be the exception. Any way you look at it, a Hancock sequel would be a risky endeavour for any studio, which might be one of the main reasons why Hancock 2 hasn’t been made.

The more time passes since the release of the original movie, the less likely it is that we’ll ever get a Hancock 2. Still, stranger things have happened, and maybe the Hancock sequel could turn out to be radically different from what we saw in the first movie. After all, there’s always a chance that the I, Robot actor’s son, Jaden Smith, takes over the role of his father in a tentative Hancock 2 that acts as a prequel to the 2008 film.

Why Hancock 2 Makes Sense in a Post-Peak Superhero Era

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It’s been nearly two decades since Hancock graced the silver screen. In 2022, superhero flicks still dominated the box office. Despite their lukewarm reviews, movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still commanded some solid returns. That, however, doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

The decline in the popularity of superhero flicks is tangible. Marvel, once known for its stampeding release slate, released only a single film in 2024. On the other hand, DC was still in the process of renovating its cinematic universe for a new generation before relaunching with Superman in 2025. The once-vibrant landscape of superhero films looked mighty shaky in 2024.

One might assume the last thing Hollywood needs right now is another superhero flick. And yet, now more than ever, Hancock 2 makes perfect sense.

How Hancock 2 Could Subvert the Modern Superhero Genre

From his inception, Hancock was conceived as the antithesis of the ideal superhero. In 2008, mainstream media’s perception of superheroes and comic book characters as a whole was vastly different from today. You can notice this in Hancock’s “costume” – a clear reference to the classic Bryan Singer X-Men films.

Hancock 2, however, would exist in a world where the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominates mainstream pop culture. Even post-Endgame, the MCU remains the gold standard for the genre. That’s where Hancock’s subversive style comes in.

Any possible Hancock sequel must recognize the influence of superheroes in modern pop culture and address Will Smith’s current status in the entertainment industry. There’s a clear divide between the pre-slap and post-slap eras (the 2022 Oscars incident) of Will Smith (one of the best black actors of all time).

Hancock 2 Sequel Rumours: Everything We Know So Far

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Some entertainment outlets say Hancock 2 has been in the cards for a while. According to the Wayback Machine, an IMDb page for the sequel has existed since, at least, 2014. That’s six years after the original’s release date. However, the page has remained more or less empty ever since.

That said, there was a moment in 2014 when the page reported pop icon Beyon cé Knowles would appear in the film. That crucial bit of info has since been deleted, however, with the IMDb page now only listing Hancock 2 as the movie’s potential name.

In 2009, it was reported that Columbia Pictures had hired Adam Fierro and Glen Mazzara to write the sequel, with Peter Berg saying he hoped a script would follow soon. The pair still appear as screenwriters on the sequel’s provisional IMDb page .

Since then, solid rumours about Hancock 2 have more or less fizzled out, at least until now. That said, Will Smith (one of the greatest action stars of the 90s) bet big on a comeback with Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024, and it paid off: the film grossed more than $400 million worldwide , despite a lukewarm critical reception. That success, plus Smith’s return to other long-dormant franchises, may help explain why a Hancock follow-up is suddenly easier to pitch.

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Hancock is available to rent or buy digitally in the US on Apple TV , Prime Video , YouTube and Fandango at Home.