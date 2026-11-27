At just 8 years old, Macaulay Culkin already proved his comedic chops while acting alongside John Candy in 1989’s Uncle Buck, notably the interrogation scene where he keeps questioning him without missing a beat. Then came Home Alone the following year, the box-office behemoth that also became a holiday classic and famously catapulted him into a global sensation.

Why Macaulay Culkin Took a Supporting Role in My Girl After Home Alone

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

As the biggest child star at the time, the sky was the limit for then-preteen Culkin. In 1991, he reunited with John Candy in Chris Columbus’s rather under-the-radar Only the Lonely, but later that year, My Girl made many audiences take notice. He was reportedly paid $1 million to play Thomas J. Sennett, despite a supporting role, with then-relative newcomer Anna Chlumsky leading the titular My Girl as Vada Margaret Sultenfuss.

That million-dollar paycheck reportedly made Culkin the first child actor to command such a high salary, and according to him, he intended to play a supporting character and wanted everybody to think “Macaulay Culkin, [the] Actor ”, not “Macaulay Culkin, the Home Alone kid”. Directed by Howard Zieff, best known for his work on the Goldie Hawn-starred 1980 hit comedy Private Benjamin, My Girl highlights the friendship between 11-year-old Vada and her best buddy, Thomas, during the summer of 1972. Vada lives with her widowed father, Harry (Dan Aykroyd), in a small Pennsylvania town, where their home also serves as a funeral parlor. She also happens to be a hypochondriac who often finds herself overly obsessed with illness and death, even to the point of frequently stopping by for a doctor’s visit.

The movie also addresses Thomas being a kid who has an allergy to everything, or so it seems, and he is regularly seen hanging out with Vada. Part of My Girl’s success lies in the warm yet grounded friendship between Chlumsky and Culkin, who both shared a wonderful on-screen dynamic. Zieff subtly navigates Laurice Elehwany’s screenplay, exploring rites of passage from Vada’s hypochondria and imaginary fears about mortality to infatuation with her adult English teacher (Griffin Dunne), sharing her first awkward kiss with Thomas, and embracing changes in welcoming her father’s burgeoning romance with his newly hired makeup artist, Shelly (Jamie Lee Curtis).

How My Girl Earned $121 Million — and Why Its Marketing Caught Audiences Off Guard

The massive star power of post-Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin, coupled with the cross-generational appeal, drew multiple demographics from kids to pre-teens and adults, who resonated with Vada and Thomas’s friendship and Harry and Shelly’s romance in My Girl. The Thanksgiving release date (Nov. 27, 1991) was perfectly timed for families and kids to flock to theaters, where it reportedly grossed over $121 million worldwide on a $17 million budget (57% on Rotten Tomatoes ).

And yet, it was an interesting case that, beyond its cheerfully upbeat poster design and the equally feel-good trailer , complete with The Temptations’ 1964 song of the same name playing in the background, Columbia Pictures’ marketing team did a great job of promoting this movie as a mix of heartwarming coming-of-age and family comedy that celebrates love, friendship, and nostalgia. Some parents and kids reportedly didn’t realize Thomas dies until they were already in their seats , and Jamie Lee Curtis has since told The View she wanted the film to come with a warning.

Were the Bees in My Girl Real? What Macaulay Culkin Says

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

But My Girl also turns out to be a movie that isn’t afraid of addressing grief and death, notably a surprisingly heartbreaking scene where Thomas is stung by a swarm of bees while trying to retrieve Vada’s missing ring. According to Culkin, who discussed the scene on the On Film… with Kevin McCarthy podcast in November 2025, the production team applied a substance to his finger that “smells like the queen bee” and reassured him he “wasn’t a threat.”

They even went as far as unleashing thousands of real bees on Culkin and later told him to wave his hands in front of his face so that the camera could capture the shot of bees flying all over him. The bee scene took four takes, and each time after they screamed “cut!”, he would wash his hands with soap and hot water before hurrying into the woods.

The Original My Girl Script, Born Jaundiced, Was Much Darker

For Laurice Elehwany, My Girl marked the first time she wrote a feature-length screenplay. Back then, it was originally titled Born Jaundiced (and, briefly, I Am Woman ), and her initial script reportedly was “much darker than it became ”, including a scrapped scene revolving around a secondary character being “the young girl’s older sister who hid in the basement and never came out”. It didn’t work as planned, and instead, Elehwany went on to rewrite that character as a younger boy, who was eventually played by Culkin.

Elehwany was only in her mid-20s when she completed the script in June 1990 before successfully selling it a month later. Her inspiration for the subsequently titled My Girl stemmed from her own childhood memories, while the bee scene came from a news story she read.

Where to Watch My Girl in 2026

My Girl is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video, and Tubi lists it as coming to its free, ad-supported lineup in the US on Dec. 1.