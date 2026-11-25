Can you believe that Sia ’s award-winning music video Chandelier , starring a then-11-year-old Maddie Ziegler , came out 12 years ago? The curtain dance, the dining table choreography, and the platinum blonde wig made the performance an instant cultural phenomenon.

And yes, there were the detractors who felt that the skin-tight leotard was inappropriate and that a pre-teen performer shouldn’t be dancing to a song about alcoholism. But that didn’t stop the video from receiving an ARIA Award for Best Video , the MTV VMA for Best Choreography, and catapulting young Ziegler into superstardom.

That was over a decade ago now. So what is Ziegler up to in 2026, with a Netflix Christmas movie landing December 2, and how is she handling mainstream fame?

How Sia’s Chandelier Music Video Made Maddie Ziegler Famous at 11

Image Credit: Sia Music Video / YouTube

In Sia’s Chandelier music video, which has racked up more than 2.8 billion views on YouTube , a young Maddie Ziegler can be seen dancing around a derelict Los Angeles apartment. It was directed by Sia and Daniel Askill, with choreography built by Ryan Heffington.

The four-minute video premiered on May 6, 2014, and went on to win a handful of prestigious industry awards . Not bad for a relatively low-budget project, featuring a solo preteen performer.

How Did Maddie Ziegler Go From Dance Moms to Hollywood Actress, Influencer, and Author?

Most people know that Maddie Ziegler got her start on Dance Moms : it was actually how Sia discovered her. But after the Chandelier video, Ziegler started landing some serious acting roles and has worked with the likes of Steven Spielberg (West Side Story ), Jenna Ortega , and Aubrey Plaza .

And the collaborations with Sia continued, with Ziegler appearing in the music videos for Elastic Heart (2015), Big Girls Cry (2015), and Cheap Thrills (2016), among others.

At just 14, Ziegler published The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir , which went on to become a New York Times bestseller. The 24-year-old has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and is widely considered an influencer in addition to her titles as dancer, actress, and author.

Maddie Ziegler on Dance Moms Trauma, Panic Attacks, and the Price of Childhood Fame

Childhood fame often comes with a price. Maddie Ziegler has opened up about experiencing panic attacks linked to the pressure and toxic environment she faced on Dance Moms. She even revealed that her mother apologized for putting her on the show.

In 2024, Ziegler told Polyester : “I feel so old in so many ways.” Considering her childhood ran on intense competition schedules and adult expectations, it makes sense that she feels that she has an “old soul.”

Let’s keep in mind that she started dancing at two, competing at four, and winning national titles at seven. That doesn’t come without its fair share of stress.

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Maddie Ziegler’s Acting Career: From The Fallout and Fitting In to Pretty Lethal

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

While Ziegler started out as a dancer, she’s proved that she has what it takes to be respected as a serious dramatic actress. She’s even admitted to turning down dance-related acting roles to avoid pigeon-holing herself, at least until Pretty Lethal.

While she had earlier film credits, The Fallout (90% on Rotten Tomatoes ) is often pointed to as Ziegler’s breakout role. In the 2021 film, she plays a teenager struggling with PTSD opposite Jenna Ortega.

A couple of years later, she played a teen with MRKH in Fitting In (96% on Rotten Tomatoes ), which also brought her plenty of attention. Since then, she’s appeared in Megan Park’s comedy-drama My Old Ass (2024, 90% on Rotten Tomatoes ) and brought a fighting ballerina to life in Pretty Lethal (2026, 57% on Rotten Tomatoes ).

Maddie Ziegler Movies: Best-Known Roles and Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Image Credit: Netflix

Title Year Type Role Dance Moms 2011–2016 TV Herself Ballerina (US title: Leap!) 2016 Movie Camille Le Haut (voice) So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation 2016 TV Judge and guest dancer The Book of Henry 2017 Movie Christina Sickleman Spirit Riding Free 2019 TV Rose (voice) Music 2021 Movie Music Gamble (title role) The Fallout 2021 Movie Mia Reed West Side Story 2021 Movie Velma Fitting In 2023 Movie Lindy My Old Ass 2024 Movie Ruthie Pretty Lethal 2026 Movie Bones In a Holidaze 2026 Movie Maelyn “Mae” Jones

In a Holidaze. (L-R) Maddie Ziegler as Mae and Graham Phillips as Andrew in, In a Holidaze. Cr. Bettina Strauss/Netflix © 2026

In a Holidaze is Ziegler’s first time playing a 20-something lead in a holiday rom-com. Based on Christina Lauren’s 2020 novel of the same name, the film is directed by Tiffany Paulsen and also stars Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas (no Rotten Tomatoes score yet).

Ziegler’s character (Mae) is stuck in a holiday nightmare, where she has to relive the same Christmas at her family’s cabin following an embarrassing romantic blunder. The official trailer , which dropped on October 15, prepares audiences for a fun and festive watch ahead of its December 2 Netflix premiere.

When we look at her trajectory from The Fallout and Fitting In, it’s clear that Ziegler is building the foundation of a long-lasting acting career that extends far beyond her reality TV beginnings.

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Where to Watch: You can watch In a Holidaze on Netflix from December 2, 2026. You’ll find The Fallout on HBO Max , Fitting In on Kanopy and Hoopla, or to rent on Amazon Video (although availability varies ), and Pretty Lethal on Prime Video (as does My Old Ass). The Chandelier music video can be watched on YouTube .