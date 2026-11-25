The Undisputed film series started out as the story of George “Iceman” Chambers, but it evolved into a tale about the most complete fighter in the world: Yuri Boyka. For many fans, this is where they first saw and heard of Scott Adkins. Even though Adkins has gone on to appear in everything from John Wick to The Expendables 2, real ones know that his role as the Russian fighter will be immortalized in action movie history.

Yet Adkins wasn’t the first pick to play Boyka in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing (Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter: 70%) . As director Isaac Florentine revealed on the Blood, Sweat, Cinema podcast , he had to fight for Adkins to be cast in the movie. “Originally, Dolph Lundgren was supposed to play Boyka,” Florentine said. “But [if he did] Boyka, everybody will remember [Ivan] Drago from Rocky IV, and I wanted to do something different. The original script was boxing, and I told [producer] Boaz [Davidson], ‘Listen, Boaz, I can do a boxing movie, but I don’t want to do a boxing movie … I want to do a movie about mixed martial arts.'”

As Florentine explained, Davidson agreed to it as long as Florentine kept the story intact. Florentine, who had worked with Adkins before on Special Forces (2003), let the action star read the script for Undisputed II: Last Man Standing. “Scott read the script and said, ‘Look, if I get the role of Boyka, I will work day and night to become the character,'” Florentine said. “I believed him. I took his word as is.”

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Image Credit: Millennium Films, Nu Image Bulgaria

The biggest issue standing in his way was the fact that everybody else was set on Lundgren, who was obviously a big name in the genre, and the star of Florentine’s own Bridge of Dragons (1999). “Now I’m coming in and saying, ‘I love Dolph, but I don’t think he’s right for what I want to do. I want Scott Adkins,'” Florentine said. “Everybody thought I was out of my mind … Everybody was telling me you’re ruining your career. The only person that’s on my side was Davidson, who said, ‘You’re the director. Do what you want. You are the one who makes the decision.'”

In the end, Florentine got the man he wanted, birthing one of the most recognizable action characters of the 2000s. Undisputed II: Last Man Standing also turned out to be the film that wised up the audience to the martial arts talent and athleticism of Adkins. Seeing his Boyka go toe-to-toe with Michael Jai White ‘s Chambers is a spectacle in itself.

Image Credit: Millennium Films, Nu Image Bulgaria

In terms of Lundgren, the loss of the Boyka role didn’t affect his career much at all. In fact, he’s appeared in several films with Adkins since then, including The Expendables 2 and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (both 2012), and recently released his memoir Fights Worth Fighting: Finding Strength in Struggle (September 2026) , which is packed with behind-the-scenes stories from many of his movies.

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Undisputed II: Last Man Standing is streaming on Paramount+. It’s also available for free on Tubi and Plex, and for rental on Apple TV, Amazon and Fandango at Home.