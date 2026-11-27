“Cillian Murphy, is that actually you?” That’s the question everyone is asking as a new viral theory doing the rounds on social media suggests Robert Downey Jr. isn’t the only one playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. If it’s true, this wouldn’t be the first time Marvel has pulled the ol’ bait-and-switch. But right now, Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed the casting, so for now it’s just an interesting fan theory.

Robert Downey Jr. was officially announced as Marvel’s new Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic-Con back in July 2024. Reactions were, of course, divided, with detractors accusing Marvel of re-using the same actors and relying on nostalgia instead of casting fresh faces.

When the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer dropped on November 23 and a new TV spot followed, fans studied every little detail…including what they say are blue/green eyes behind Doctor Doom’s metal mask.

The Viral Theory Explained: Is Cillian Murphy Really Doctor Doom?

Side-by-side images of Doctor Doom’s eyes (as seen in the latest TV spot ) and Cillian Murphy’s signature stare are going viral for how eerily similar they look. Murphy’s distinctive blue eyes are unmistakeable, but whether or not these are simply tricks to confuse the fandom remains to be seen.

@Complex’s post on X has racked up over 2 million views and the comments keep flooding in. Here’s what fans are saying:

@kdb_peak: “D*mbasses really think they paid RDJ 100m to be a decoy lol”

@Mozzie30: “…imagine the pop if you never knew it was Iron man.”

@TheRealNeonBear: “…he’s just using iron man’s face and it peels off in some horrific reveal”

@Jack1164150: “We never see his face in the movie anyway so who cares”

Let’s keep in mind that there’s no confirmed link between Murphy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so at this stage…fans are just grasping at straws. Or could there actually be two Dooms?

I can clearly say this is not RDJ, it's Cillian Murphy #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/kg17akhpYG — viz (@viztur) November 26, 2026

Robert Downey Jr. vs. Cillian Murphy: The Doctor Doom Casting Debate

Murphy, who co-starred with Downey in Oppenheimer (2023), with both actors winning Oscars for the film, has been a long-time fan favorite for Doctor Doom (amongst others like Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Christoph Waltz). But the Irish actor is a perfect fit here, especially since he is celebrated for playing chilling, morally complex characters (like Peaky Blinders‘ Tommy Shelby).

Some fans weren’t happy about Marvel recycling Downey, who had already spent years playing Tony Stark/Iron Man.

RELATED: Hate Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Casting? Blame the Fans

Is Robert Downey Jr. Really Doctor Doom? What We’ll Know on December 18

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ll know that the franchise is full of surprises. Remember when we all expected Chris Evans to show up as Captain America in Deadpool & Wolverine (77% on Rotten Tomatoes )? And instead, we got Johnny Storm. Fans also suspect some surprises around Steve Rogers return in Doomsday, with some even believing that he could be behind Doctor Doom’s mask.

Marvel likes to keep us on our toes with their (sometimes questionable) casting decisions, so we’ll have to wait and see if Robert Downey Jr. is truly the man behind the mask.

Where to Watch: See Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas from December 18, 2026.