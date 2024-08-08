The aftermath of the infamous Oscar slap parted to Chris Rock by Will Smith is that the latter is losing big time in his career. Aside from being banned from attending any Academy Awards ceremonies for the next ten years, reports suggest that Will Smith is seeking therapy, and many contracts signed for movies and other commercial projects have been cancelled, too. But is it an end for Will Smith’s career, or is there still hope for him to emerge like a phoenix? We believe that an I, Robot 2 (a sequel to his 2004 hit) movie might just be what Will Smith needs to skyrocket his career again.

A Formula That Works

Will Smith (one of the best black actors of all time) has played remarkable roles in his superhits, like King Richard, Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happiness, Ali, Spies in Disguise, Enemy of the State, Hitch, and many others. One of his best and biggest hits, however, was 2004’s I, Robot.

I, Robot premiered in the United States on July 16, 2004. The film, which cost $120 million to produce, grossed $346 million globally but received mixed reviews. It was praised for its breathtaking visuals (the 77th Academy Awards nominated the film for Best Visual Effects) and performances but criticised for its story. But that’s something that could be fixed with I, Robot 2, right?

It is clear from the success graph of the movie that a sequel to the blockbuster might just be what Will Smith needs to bounce back. Smith followed a formula he and his manager established based on the most popular films while his cinematic career was taking off. They all have certain elements — such as special effects, monsters, a strong hero and a love tale. Many of his biggest successes, like I, Robot, included these elements.

The Sequel

Writer and producer Ronald Moore stated in an interview in 2007 that he was writing a sequel to I, Robot. Unfortunately, I, Robot 2 has not been mentioned for more than a decade since that interview.

However, considering that the 53-year-old is finally working on an I Am Legend sequel, there is hope that he might return to the Del Spooner character one more time. And hopefully, he’ll be joined by Bridget Moynahan as Susan Calvin, Alan Tudyk as Sonny, and Chi McBride as Lt. John Bergin.

While doing press for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, ComicBook.com asked Will Smith about the possibility of an I, Robot 2 movie . His response was positive: “You know, here’s the deal, at this time in the world, nostalgia is so delicious. There are so many things going on in the world, a dose of nostalgia is going down sweet. So, you know, I will humbly take my job, as an entertainer in this world, to give the people what they want.”

For those who don’t remember, I, Robot (very loosely based on the book of the same name by writer Isaac Asimov and the famous Three Laws of Robotics ) tells the story of homicide detective Del Spooner and his initial mistrust of a new robot partner named Sonny. The main conflict facing the duo is that Del Spooner dislikes robots, while Sonny is programmed to protect all humans. Together, they discover a huge conspiracy that involves the fate of both humans and robots.

While the ending resolved the film’s premise, there was a lot left to explore in I, Robot 2: Where does Sonny go from here? Will humans and robots remain in harmony?

Personally, we hope that the sure-shot formula to success works again for the superstar (although it didn’t for Wild Wild West or After Earth) and turns the lousy limelight into an applaudable spotlight. We’d be very interested in a sequel or sequels to some of his biggest hits, including Hancock and I, Robot. After all, Will Smith’s big-budget action films are what made him a huge star in the first place.

What do you think? Would you like to see I, Robot 2? Or how about Hancock 2?