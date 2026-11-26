Like a shadow in the night, the American ninja appears, then disappears from the room. The only sign that he was ever there are the bodies on the floor. He’s precise. Lethal. Unstoppable. Are we talking about Joe Armstrong from American Ninja or Casey Bowman from Ninja, though? That’s exactly the point; they’re one and the same.

In 1985, Cannon Films unleashed Michael Dudikoff as the U.S. Army private Joe Armstrong in American Ninja (0% on Rotten Tomatoes ). Joe suffers from amnesia, failing to remember anything from his past, except for his outstanding ninjutsu skills. When the Black Star order of ninjas attack, he’s forced to fight back and search for answers to his past, leading him to discover how he was raised and trained by martial arts expert and soldier Shinyuki (John Fujioka), who helped him become the… dum, dum, dum… American Ninja!

Action fans hold a special place in their hearts for American Ninja. The entire franchise probably cost less than five minutes of a Schwarzenegger or Stallone movie, but these films were (and still are) a lot of fun. Heck, remember those ninja hand signs that twisted your fingers into knots?!

In classic Cannon style, though, the sequels vary wildly in quality due to producers Yoram Globus and Menahem Golan being adamant they could make a movie that cost less than a cheese sandwich. So, after American Ninja 2: The Confrontation, the franchise doesn’t just fall off the cliff; it dives headfirst into the rocks, though there’s a nice team-up between Joe and the new American Ninja Sean Davidson (David Bradley) in American Ninja 4: The Annihilation.

RELATED: “I’ve Written a Script” – Michael Dudikoff Is All in for a New American Ninja Movie

Image Credit: Millennium Films, Nu Image

In the mid-to-late ’90s, the ninja craze lost its appeal with mainstream audiences, as less movies and shows were made about everybody’s favorite assassins. In 2009, though, director Isaac Florentine attempted to bring the shinobi back when he gave Scott Adkins the lead role as Casey Bowman in Ninja. Florentine and Adkins had worked together before, but after Adkins’ star-making turn as Yuri Boyka in Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, it was finally time for the British actor to step it up a notch as a leading man.

Ninja shares its DNA with American Ninja in the sense that Casey is an American-born orphan. He’s also been adopted and trained by Sensei Takeda (Togo Igawa), although he doesn’t experience a bout of amnesia. The conflict here arises after fellow student Masazuka (Tsuyoshi Ihara) becomes jealous of Casey and tries to kill him – kind of like how the issues between Shredder and Splinter started in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Naturally, Masazuka becomes the bad guy here, so Casey has to stop him from attaining a coveted chest that holds the suit and weapons of an ancient ninja.

The film received a sequel in 2013 titled Ninja: Shadow of a Tear. To be honest, it’s even better than the original seeing that Adkins faces off against Kane Kosugi, another absolute legend of the action movie world, while the violence is dialed up to 11.

You’d think that the Ninja series would be revered, especially as the action movie genre was starting to make a big-time comeback, right? Well, no. It arrived a little soon and didn’t get the same buzz as the Boyka movies. Sure, it’s known and adored by Adkins’ fans, but it doesn’t possess the legacy and prestige of American Ninja.

Image Credit: Millennium Films, Nu Image

It’s a shame, because Ninja is infinitely better in every aspect than American Ninja. The story is better written and fully embraces the mythos of the shadow warrior, while providing superior character development for Casey. Then there’s the action – you know, the reason we care about these movies – and not only does Isaac Florentine shoot the scenes in cleaner cuts, but they’re better choreographed too. It also helps that Adkins is an actual martial artist and moves like one onscreen, while Dudikoff had to undergo training for his part. Take nothing away from Dudikoff, but Adkins wipes the floor with him in any contest.

Also, you can’t help but think that the Ninja series was the best Batman audition for Adkins. While there’s actual video footage of him reading for the part of the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, these two films more than prove he would have been the best live-action Batman (at least from an action perspective).

In a world where people call for more Boyka (even though Adkins recently told Deadline another Undisputed doesn’t look likely), why can’t we call for more Casey Bowman as well? Ninja deserves more appreciation and recognition from the film community, because really, they don’t make movies like this anymore. If anything, it’s a series that fans of American Ninja should check out, because if you liked Joe Armstrong, you’ll love Casey Bowman.

RELATED: “Everybody Thought I Was Out of My Mind”: Dolph Lundgren Was Supposed to Play Boyka Until the Director Fought for Scott Adkins

Ninja (2009) is streaming free with ads on The Roku Channel, Pluto TV and Plex, and it’s also on Prime Video. Ninja: Shadow of a Tear is streaming on Prime Video.