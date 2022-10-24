Back in 2017, Marvel announced its Gamerverse series of figurines in partnership with Funko. The initial range featured the Marvel vs Capcom collection, which then expanded into several other collaborations. A few weeks back, Gammatek announced its Funko Exclusives for Comic Con Africa 2022. One of those figurines from the range is the Funko Pop! Spider-Man 1059, which I review today.

The Spider-Man 1059 is a special edition Funko Pop! release, having been available only as a convention series around the world. For the US, the release formed part of the Comic Con San Diego convention, while in South Africa, this formed part of the Comic Con After 2022 event.

The Funko Pop! 1059 figure is based on the Spider-Man 2099 comic book series. More specifically, it features the alternative white suit from the series, which then Spider-Man, Miguel O’Hara, wears later on as the comic progresses. The suit is actually presented to Miguel by Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2099 vol 3. #1.

The white version of the suit shared similarities with the original black suit, which includes the clawed fingers, arm spikes (for possible GPS tracking) as well as no visible eye lenses. Instead of the lenses, there is a red outline around the eyes. Both versions of the suit feature heavy touches of black, red, white and blue hues. A major difference between the two suits, however, is the symbol on the chest. On the black suit, it features the more conventional giant spider. On the white suit, however, while it is still a giant spider, it appears to look more like a skull (like The Punisher) than a spider.

The Funko Pop! Spider-Man 1059 captures the Spider-Man 2099 white suit in great detail. It features all the elements stated in the above-mentioned. As is the case with the majority of the Funko Pop! figurines, it has an oversized head – aka, the bobblehead. It includes the red outline around the eyes which stands out using a debossing effect. This means you can feel the lines around the eyes.

Further to this, there is also an embossing effect used on the head. These depict the outline around the mouth and jaw, and runs around the ears to the rear. While the outline around the ears isn’t really presented in the comics, it does appear in other sources, like Marvel’s Spider-Man game by Sony. It’s clear that the inspiration is drawn more from this representation than directly from the comics.

Moving further down to the torso, the Spider-Man 1059 has plenty of debossed detailing. This includes the symbol on the chest, the spikes on the arms, as well as the boot outlines. In contrast to this, there is also plenty of embossing again. This is featured on the chest in the form of the ribs, with plenty more detail on the legs and around to the back. Speaking of the legs, the Funko creators did a good job of adding the various lighting on the suit’s legs. While it doesn’t light up, it stands out from the rest with a touch of blue paint.

In terms of the colour depiction, it features mostly in white – on the mask, chest, arms and boots – as well as black – on the legs and arms. In the comics, the black is presented as a deep blue, with it showing as blue under certain lighting conditions. However, on the Funko Pop! figure, it is shown in black, with the blue “lighting” presenting that touch of blue hue. Lastly, the red is primarily used as an outline colour. This is seen on the eye outlines, the chest symbol, the arm spikes and the blue detailing.

Overall, the Funko Pop! Spider-Man 1059 is a great representation of the Spider-Man 2099 white suit. It is definitely one of my favourite Funko figures to date. This is made even more special with the fact that it forms part of the limited-edition Comic Con Africa 2022 collection.