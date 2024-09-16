When it comes to web-slinger discussions, Tom Holland is often mentioned as the quintessential version of the character. He’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and joined the Avengers, so he must be the best, right? Wrong. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies suck. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is still the best of all time.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies

Look, there’s no disputing that The Amazing Spider-Man series was a mixed bag. There are some excellent parts and some, well, not-so-good moments. Unfortunately, Garfield got caught up in the whole Sony fiasco, where it was desperate to create its own version of the MCU at all costs.

Speaking to The Guardian , Andrew Garfield expressed his disappointment with Sony chasing the money instead of respecting Spider-Man’s legacy. “I went from being a naive boy to growing up,” he said. “How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt.”

When Marvel Studios and Sony entered discussions about bringing the web-head into the MCU, the plans didn’t include Garfield, who was unceremoniously dumped in favour of casting a brand-new Spidey. It also gave him the unfortunate honour of being the live-action Spider-Man with the fewest movies.

Garfield’s Performance Never Dipped

Despite the chaos around him, Garfield never let it get to his performance. He delivered in both films as he became the undoubted star of the show in every scene. You only need to watch his heart-breaking reaction to Gwen Stacy’s death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to see why his name receives so much buzz around awards season—it hit you in the feels quite unlike anything else.

On the contrary, Holland’s Spidey has been overshadowed in his solo films by the villains, Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. Tobey Maguire’s version of the character also had to contend with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus for the plaudits, though his “Emo Peter” tour de force in Spider-Man 3 was spectacular to behold.

Simply put, you can’t deny that Andrew Garfield is the most talented actor to have ever played Spider-Man. If you disagree, you only need to look at his filmography and compare it to Holland and Maguire’s.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Went Through The Most

What is a hero if they haven’t experienced a challenge or two? Well, Garfield’s Spidey was put through the wringer in two films, where he saw his Uncle Ben and girlfriend die, he was betrayed by Curt Conners and Harry Osborn, and he uncovered huge secrets about his parents. His Peter Parker didn’t have a moment to breathe before life hit him harder than before.

Granted, Maguire’s Spider-Man experienced his fair share of trauma, too, but he only ranks second here in the Olympics of Suffering. Holland’s web-slinger, though, has absolutely nothing to complain about – well, except maybe Aunt May‘s death. We don’t even know what his Uncle Ben looks like and he’s only shed a few tears over Tony Stark, who was actually quite irresponsible by recruiting a teenager to save the world. Plus, his whole time in The Blip wasn’t too bad since he got some time off school—and that’s pretty much every teen’s dream.

If this is a lesson about great power and great responsibility, you can’t argue that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man had to learn how to grow up faster than all the other web-heads.

His Return In Spider-Man: No Way Home

As much as the actors and studios denied the big reveal in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was literally the worst-kept secret in Hollywood. Everyone knew that Maguire and Garfield would return and team up with Holland’s Spider-Man to stop a host of bad guys.

That said, it was a moment of celebration when Garfield’s Spidey swung into the scene, especially since he never got the send-off he truly deserved in The Amazing Spider-Man series. It is likely the last time Andrew Garfield will portray the character, closing the chapter for good, but at least the audience got one final chance to bask in the glow of the web-slinger, the greatest Spider-Man of all time.

Tell us, do you think Andrew Garfield is the best Spider-Man of all time?