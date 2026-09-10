Spider-Man: Brand New Day reunited Zendaya with the franchise that gave her a husband. And it’s made her and Tom Holland the highest-grossing couple in Hollywood this year, and maybe of all time, according to reporting on 2026’s box office. The film opened to $355 million domestically and $927 million worldwide, the second-largest global opening weekend in box office history behind only Avengers: Endgame. Combined with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars both actors, the Hollands have crossed roughly $1.8 billion in worldwide grosses in 2026 alone. Which makes the story of how this all started — a 16-year-old on a first date to a different Spider-Man movie — worth revisiting.

By the numbers — Zendaya & Holland’s 2026:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: $927M worldwide opening (2nd-biggest in history)

The Odyssey: $911M+ worldwide across three weekends

Holland’s 2026 combined grosses: ~$1.8 billion

Still to come: Dune: Part Three, December 2026

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Image Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

16-year-old Zendaya probably had no idea what the future had in store for her when she went on her first date to the movies. She watched Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man. No big deal at the time. But looking back in 2026, it’s pretty surreal.

A few years after that date, Zendaya auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland was already there. “He did make me feel calm,” she told Variety earlier this year, “just by being a nice person, you know? By making me feel comfortable.”

The chemistry was already there, of course. That’s how she ended up getting the part as MJ.

From Set to Secret Wedding

Years later, she married Spider-Man. Not Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, though. But Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

During a Brand New Day fan event in Berlin, Zendaya, standing next to Holland, recalled her first date and going to one of Garfield’s Spider-Man films. His response went viral: “How dare you?” He said it in a tone that made her laugh, and she immediately folded: “I know, I’m sorry!” The crowd loved it, and so did the internet.

Holland confirmed the wedding in a June 2026 Esquire cover story in the most secretive Peter Parker way possible. When the interviewer asked whether he’d had to reassure family that the AI-generated wedding photos circulating online were fake, he paused and said: “No, because they were all there.” That single line was the only response Holland, who is known for giving away spoilers, said about his secret wedding.

Zendaya had been fielding the rumours for months. Her stylist Law Roach had already told Access Hollywood back in March that “the wedding has already happened,” which sent social media into the kind of spiral. And because nobody actually got to see it, fake AI images of the couple’s wedding in Lake Como began circulating online.

Zendaya addressed the rumours in a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance around the same period.

When she appeared at the Brand New Day photocall in Amsterdam the day after Holland’s confirmation, she stacked a Tiffany & Co. ring alongside the wedding band. That was as close to a statement as she was ever going to give.

How Their On-Screen Story Mirrors Real Life

The thing that makes all of this interesting beyond the gossip is how it lines up with the film they’re currently promoting. In Brand New Day, Peter Parker has to live a life separate from MJ after Doctor Strange’s spell makes the world forget who he is. But he remembers everything. He remembers MJ, he remembers their relationship, but she doesn’t remember him at all. Peter is left to watch her living a new life with someone else, and he can’t do a thing about it except keep swinging.

So on screen, Spider-Man remembers the girl and she’s forgotten him. Off screen, the girl who went on a date to a Spider-Man film ended up marrying one. The fiction and the reality went in completely opposite directions — and for once, real life seems to be more romantic.

Zendaya told Variety she feels “biased” about Tom Holland because she’s “been able to grow up with the person that I love.” They made four films together before anyone outside their inner circle knew they were even dating.

What’s Next for Zendaya and Tom Holland

Image Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

16-year-old Zendaya had no way of knowing her first date would end up being a rough draft for her future. The actress still has Dune: Part Three, due out this December. It’s guaranteed to be another big 2026 smash. Can she have three billion-dollar films at the box office in one year? It’s possible.

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