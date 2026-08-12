Sony’s marketing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has clearly paid off. The film has already made $1.67 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing Spider-Man film and the highest-grossing film of 2026. And yet, for all their marketing genius, they couldn’t have come up with this awesome fan-made poster that’s going viral.

See, at the Famous Players 6 in Prince George, British Columbia, the official promotional posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day never arrived in time for the film’s release. But instead of leaving the frame in the lobby empty, one theater employee (identified online as Drake Landon) grabbed a marker and drew it by hand. The result is a lanky, web-slinging Spider-Man that’s won the internet over with its charm. A handwritten apology underneath reads: “Sorry! We never received the real posters! Sorry for any inconveniences!”

It’s not the best drawing of Spider-Man by any stretch, but it’s put a smile on everyone who has seen the film at Famous Players. Now it’s getting a lot of love on socials, with one person cleverly labelling it friendly neighborhood marketing (a nod to Spider-Man’s own tagline).

The story started spreading further when a father posted a photo of his son posing alongside Landon’s drawing in a Prince George community Facebook group, writing that they’d stopped to appreciate “this hand drawn movie poster at the theatre” and got a chance to meet the artist.

Like the good old days of the internet, the image spread fast. Even Landon’s mother showed up in the comments to confirm the story, writing that her son “was really excited to do this drawing when the theatre didn’t receive their promotional posters” and that she was “very proud of him and the communities response.”

Other moviegoers also praised the drawing by sharing their own photos of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster. One person even suggested that movie theaters should “do this for every single movie that comes out.” Another, who’d visited a week earlier, admitted she thought the poster was actually official studio art: “I thought this was legit but nope, one of the workers here drew this… why is it better than the actual poster.” Commenters called it “the kinda stuff that should go viral,” told the artist he was “representing” Famous Players well, and floated that Marvel or Sony “should send this kid some swag for being the real hero.” But the best comment of all: “This over AI replacement any day.”

The poster has also made it over to Reddit, where a user from the town also shared it, along with the caption: “Theatre in my town is so scuffed it couldn’t even get the actual movie poster for the film. Gotta give credit to whoever they got to draw the picture though.”

That post also exploded and pulled in thousands of upvotes. One top comment summed up the sentiment simply: “This poster > real poster.” Another read: “This is the marketing we want.”

Several commenters argued the drawing arguably did more organic promotion for the film than any official campaign could buy, with one suggesting Disney and Sony should pay the artist for his work and make prints to sell.

Whether or not Marvel ever sends Landon so much as a thank-you card, the internet has already given him something better: proof that a little creativity can outshine a marketing budget.

As another Reddit user put it, simply: “I unironically want this poster.”

RELATED: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Breaking Records But Stan Lee Publicly Hated the Take That Started It All

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in cinemas.