The MCU has just unlocked DLCs for their movies – at least, that’s what it looks like to any gamer after Marvel started treating theatrical re-releases similar to downloadable content. Most blockbusters return to the cinemas in celebration of a big anniversary, usually in a brand new format and maybe a few touch-ups here and there. But now Marvel has taken it a step further by adding new scenes and enticing fans to return to the cinemas to see those “special” new additions.

Avengers: Endgame Encore already tested this idea, of course. Marvel brought back the Russo brothers’ 2019 hit to cinemas with brand new footage tying the film to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. [Deadline reported that Encore had six minutes and 17 seconds of extra footage in IMAX/Infinity Vision, while other screens got about two minutes of bonus material.] And audiences turned up, helping Encore become a box-office hit. [The original Avengers: Endgame holds a 94% critics score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.] And, of course, the studios saw dollar signs, and now Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to try something similar. [Variety has confirmed the re-release, though no date has been set yet. Spider-Man: Brand New Day sits at 89% with critics and 98% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.] Sure sounds like DLC, doesn’t it?

How Marvel’s Movie Re-Releases Mirror Video Game DLC

See, with video games, DLC (downloadable content), gives players additional material/scenes/missions after the original game launches – expanding on the story and the release – sometimes with new characters, maps or other content. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Mortal Kombat, and Elden Ring have all used DLC to add substantial content beyond the original release.

You buy the game. Then, later, you pay again for the game with the DLC or you just pay for the DLC. Which sounds a lot like what Marvel is doing, right? They are asking audiences to pay for the movie. Then pay again later because there are extra scenes. Pay us more to unlock a new ending.

Okay, that last one hasn’t happened yet. But it’s basically a step away.

Will Movie Tickets Come With Paid Add-Ons Next?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios / Disney

Give it enough time, and you’ll probably go to the movies with a menu. Want to see the movie? Here’s the fee. Want to see the extended cut? Pay an extra $20. Want the scene featuring the character who was cut from the original film? Pay an additional $10. Want Spider-Man wearing a different suit or a different hairstyle? You need to pay for a premium ticket.

It’s a joke now, yes. But the interesting part is that audiences have already shown studios there’s money in this strange approach. Hollywood has always treated the MCU movies like theme park rides (to borrow Martin Scorsese’s famous jab), so treating them this way isn’t such a stretch.

Avengers: Endgame Encore was the test. And if Spider-Man: Brand New Day succeeds, you can bet that it will become the norm very soon.

RELATED: Someone Threw an Infinity Gauntlet Popcorn Bucket at the Screen During Avengers: Endgame Encore‘s ‘I Am Iron Man’ Moment

Is Infinity Vision Marvel’s Deluxe Edition Upgrade?

Oh, and there’s another thing that makes this whole thing feel very much like the gaming industry too. Marvel has been pushing Infinity Vision really hard. And to be honest, it seems like just another way to encourage moviegoers to pay more for a different theatrical presentation. Online, people have already been poking fun at the format because some viewers feel it’s just a certification sticker for premium screens rather than an actual rival to IMAX.

All of this gives studios new and different ways to sell the same movie experience over and over again – maybe with some bragging rights. “Hey, did you see the Brand New Day version where Spider-Man wore a gold suit? No? You missed out!”

At some point, Marvel might as well start handing out achievement trophies for those who have seen the special versions or different cuts of the film.

Why the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Re-Release Could Actually Work

Image Credit: Sony Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Marvel Studios

The worst part is that, if we’re completely honest, this could actually work. Fans already spend years waiting for deleted scenes, extended cuts and additional material on physical media. If the studio has footage featuring a character audiences desperately want to see, putting it back into cinemas gives people a very clear reason to return to movie theaters. [Deadline has speculated that the Brand New Day re-release could include Rosario Dawson’s cut Claire Temple scene.]

But it also changes the industry in a big way. A good film doesn’t need to end after just one release date. The Ultimate Director’s Collector’s Extended Super Mega Cut could become a thing. Gamers have had DLC for years. Movies are now catching up.

And I’m not sure we can be completely mad about the idea either. It’s genius. But it’s also really greedy.

Now, all Marvel still needs to do is ask moviegoers to buy the season pass.

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Where to Watch Avengers: Endgame Encore and Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Avengers: Endgame Encore is playing in theaters now, including IMAX and Infinity Vision-certified screens, while the original Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters and arrives on digital platforms on October 6, 2026.