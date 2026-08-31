After joining the cast of the upcoming Harry Potter series and signing an eight-year contract with HBO, it’s safe to say John Lithgow has found a comfortable home in television. Those who remember his terrific performance as the “Trinity Killer” in Dexter will know just how amazing and versatile Lithgow is in serialized entertainment.

It seems almost impossible to believe that there was a time when Lithgow would see TV as “beneath his dignity.” In a world before streaming platforms and prestige television, stars like Lithgow avoided the small screen like the plague. It was, after all, not as “prestigious” as real Hollywood, you know? That was the mindset before the ‘90s.

Around 1984, Lithgow was invited to join the cast of Cheers as Dr. Frasier Crane – an invitation that he promptly refused. At the time, Lithgow was basking in that sweet Oscar gold, coming off back-to-back nominations for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment. There was no way he would join a show like Cheers – besides, it’s not like “Frasier” would become a popular character, right?

Over a decade later, an opportunity knocked on Lithgow’s door once again. He was offered a leading role in an upcoming comedy for NBC. Despite his initial doubts – and thinking how could he say “No” fast enough – he was sold on 3rd Rock From the Sun in just under five minutes. What followed were, according to Lithgow himself, his “happiest years as an actor.”

How 3rd Rock From the Sun Became John Lithgow’s Perfect Comedy

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The concept 3rd Rock From the Sun could be best summarized as “ALF without the puppet”. The show focuses on a group of alien explorers that does its best to understand human customs, but mostly end up causing all sorts of chaos. It could have easily been another forgotten ‘90s sci-fi comedy, but 3rd Rock From the Sun had something that every legendary TV show needs: an amazing cast.

Besides Lithgow, the series also had Kristen Johnston, French Stewart, and a very young Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the other members of the Solomon family/crew. The series was a smash hit from the very start. The husband-and-wife duo behind the scenes, Bonnie and Terry Turner, made sure that every episode had the ideal amount of wit and outlandish antics to please Gen Xers.

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Six Seasons, Three Emmys, and a Legacy That Still Holds Up

Image Credit: Carsey-Werner Company

In the end, 3rd Rock From the Sun aired for six seasons. Last year, Lithgow reminisced about his time on the show, praising the series’ cast and the crew. The experience certainly sweetened the veteran actor on TV as a medium, as he would later have major roles in shows like Dexter, The Crown, and The Old Man, to name a few.

Now, we’ll be seeing even more of John Lithgow as Hogwarts’ new headmaster in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. This will certainly be the perfect chance for Lithgow to mix the best of his comedic timing with his more serious dramatic performances, giving fans a better look at Albus Dumbledore as he appears in the books. Frasier might have been the one that got away, but for those of us who grew up watching 3rd Rock From the Sun, John Lithgow will always be our beloved Dick Solomon, the best (non-puppet) alien to ever appear on TV.

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If you miss the show, you’ll be happy to know that all six seasons of 3rd Rock From the Sun are currently streaming for free on Tubi. The show is also available to purchase on Amazon Video.