September 13 marks 30 years since Everybody Loves Raymond premiered on CBS in 1996, and quite fittingly actress Patricia Heaton, who plays Debra Barone on the show, has already found a scripture to explain why the show worked so well for all those years.

At the opening ceremony of America Reads the Bible, Patricia Heaton opened up about a moment that brought her to tears. While reading the final chapter of the Gospel of John, the actress came across a scene where Christ restores Peter after his earlier denial, asking him three times, “Do you love me?”

Next, Jesus goes on to tell Peter that he’ll one day be martyred for his faith. Rattled, Peter turns to look at John and essentially asks, “Well, what about him?”

It’s a small, petty, and completely human moment. Who knew the Bible had punchlines?

At face value, it seems like just a funny coincidence. But a closer look helps us understand what made the show work for a full nine seasons. Everybody Loves Raymond was built on raw family moments like these.

Image Credit: CBS

In his 2006 memoir (You’re Lucky You’re Funny: How Life Becomes a Sitcom), creator Phil Rosenthal admits that the best episodes came from things that actually happened. Sibling jabs, petty jealousy, and marital bickering served as the ideal writing fodder.

Even the 30th Anniversary Reunion, which aired last November, follows this theme of unfiltered authenticity. The cast made themselves comfy on the rebuilt set of the Barone family living room and shared fond memories alongside hilarious behind-the-scenes stories.

In May this year, Ray Romano and Rosenthal reunited on a panel at the ATX TV Festival, where the pair spoke about the “often autobiographical” stories behind the series.

So when Heaton marveled at the fact that John didn’t edit Peter to look better, she was describing the exact literary device used to turn a sitcom about a whiny middle-aged bowling writer into one of the most enduring shows in the history of television.

See, real life inspired so much of the show. In You’re Lucky You’re Funny, Rosenthal wrote that most of Robert’s character was actually loosely based on his own brother, Richard, right down to a real habit of touching food to his chin before eating it. In one jealous moment, Richard really did say, “It never ends for Raymond. Everybody loves Raymond”. Yes, that’s the very line that ended up naming the show.

Whether it’s an ancient gospel or a CBS sitcom, unpolished stories will always be the ones that end up moving us to tears.

All nine seasons of Everybody Loves Raymond are currently streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix. Episodes are also available to purchase digitally through Amazon Video and Apple TV.

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Watch the 30th Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion below.