The Daily Planet’s top reporter is just as iconic as the Man of Steel himself. Clark Kent’s most loyal companion and unmistakable soulmate, Lois Lane, has been an integral part of virtually every Superman tale ever written, even in the ones in which the only rules were “No tights, no flights.”

Smallville offered fans a more intimate look at Superman’s (or rather, Clark Kent’s) early years. The show was a smash hit – one that proved that DC characters could deliver surprisingly compelling coming-of-age stories.

Besides Tom Welling’s career-defining performance as Clark, and Kristin Kreuk’s Lana Lang shaking things up in early seasons, it was Erica Durance’s Lois Lane who would become our Kryptonian’s ultimate soulmate, as it should be. If you’ve ever wondered what happened to her after Smallville, here’s what Erica Durance has been up to these years!

Erica Durance’s Career After Smallville: From Lois Lane to Saving Hope

Image Credit: CTV

In 2012, one year after the Smallville finale, Durance joined the cast of Saving Hope, a Canadian medical drama with supernatural elements. She played Dr. Alex Reid and even went behind the cameras in some episodes as both producer and director. That same year, she appeared in an episode of Harry’s Law, where she played a woman who believes she’s Wonder Woman. You can’t just leave your DC roots that easily.

Erica Durance Returns to DC: Her Arrowverse Roles

Image Credit: The CW

Like many of her Smallville co-stars, Durance joined The CW’s “Arrowverse” at some point. In Supergirl, she played Alura Zor-El, taking over from Laura Benanti, who had just become a mom.

She also appeared in Batwoman during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. This gave her the chance to play the role of Lois Lane once more, nearly 8 years after Smallville concluded.

Erica Durance’s Hallmark Movie Career: From Superhero Star to Rom-Com Queen

Image Credit: Hallmark

The 2020s have been a busy decade for Durance so far. Since the pandemic, she’s become a mainstay in multiple Hallmark and Lifetime made-for-TV movies. In 2021, she starred in Open by Christmas alongside Longlegs’s Alicia Witt. While she mostly appeared in romcoms and holiday films, she also had the chance to showcase her acting range in the Lifetime thriller Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez.

In 2026, Durance reunited with her Arrow co-star, Justin Hartley, in an episode of Tracker. Also, this year, Durance joined the cast of Wild Cards in the episode Yurt So Vain.

Erica Durance Today: Smallville Reunion and Her Life 20 Years Later

This year marks Smallville’s 25th anniversary. Fans and cast members are already indulging in the celebrations, with Durance being one of the headliners of the “Salute to Smallville” reunion event. On Instagram, Durance has shared how she feels now, over two decades since Smallville came to our screens.

Whether she’s sharing anecdotes about her time as Lois or reminiscing about “Clois” on Instagram, Erica Durance remains in close contact with the fandom that launched her career to new heights. Now 47 years old, Durance looks more mature, but still as charming as she was when she first played Lois Lane on that Season 4 premiere 21 years ago.

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