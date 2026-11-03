The last time the beloved Dr. Seuss’s 1957 children’s book of the same name got big-screen treatment was Universal Pictures’ live-action cannibalization of Mike Myers-starred The Cat in the Hat, best described as an uncharacteristically mean-spirited fantasy comedy. Released in 2003, the movie was slammed by critics (10% on Rotten Tomatoes ) and proved a box-office disappointment, grossing a less-than-stellar $134 million worldwide on a $109 million budget.

Over two decades later, it’s Warner Bros.’ turn to take a crack at The Cat in the Hat book, and the good news is co-directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni embrace animation that successfully captures the whimsical look and feel of Dr. Seuss’s work. Besides, Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s widow, Audrey, was so appalled by the notorious 2003 debacle that she strictly forbade any studio’s attempt at further live-action adaptations for the rest of her life . Audrey died in 2018, but the Seuss estate has kept that ban in place .

The Cat in the Hat (2026) Animation: A Seuss-Style 2D/3D Hybrid

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Coming back to this 2026 version [Rotten Tomatoes score: TBC, not yet posted], the animation is where The Cat in the Hat excels, with Rivinoja and Carloni, alongside their team of animators, employing different visual techniques to reflect Dr. Seuss’s contrasting visuals. This includes a distinctly black-and-white opening sequence with only a pop of color, introducing the titular lanky, anthropomorphic cat (voiced by Bill Hader), who shows up in a suburban neighborhood wearing his magical red-and-white top hat. The monochrome visual palette echoes the mopey kids sitting by the window at home, and the Cat in the Hat arrives to cheer them up, trying whatever imaginative methods he can think of to get their attention.

The Cat in the Hat (2026) Plot: One Last Chance for Bill Hader’s Cat

And while he succeeds in his mission, he somewhat goes too far – let’s just say it’s chaotic until it even becomes a major news headline. Back at the I.I.I.I. (The Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC) headquarters, the animation shifted to an oversaturated hand-drawn art style, detailing the Cat in the Hat feeling proud of his last assignment, despite his boss, Mr. Hoogeboom (Giancarlo Esposito), not being happy with his reckless method. He decides to fire him, but thanks to Sherri (Quinta Brunson) from HR, the Cat in the Hat is given a second chance to redeem his mistake: Complete the mission without making a mess, or prepare to be booted out.

His boss intentionally picked the most difficult assignment from his drawer, requiring the Cat in the Hat to brighten up siblings Gabby (Xochitl Gómez) and Sebastian (Tiago Martinez). Apparently, the two are depressed after their mom (America Ferrera) chooses to move to the new town because of her hospital job, making them sorely miss the good old days back home.

When their mom is off to work, the dejected Gabby and Sebastian are at their boring apartment with the still-unpacked boxes sitting idle on the floor. Then comes the Cat in the Hat, complete with a go-backer device reminiscent of a pocket watch that can rewind time. Upon learning about the device, Gabby figures she can use it to turn back time before they move to the new town. And it doesn’t take long before things go sideways, triggering a series of high-stakes events that bring the Cat in the Hat and the kids on an interdimensional mission using a spaceship-like red couch from their living room to retrieve the missing go-backer.

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Voice Cast: Bill Hader and Matt Berry Steal the Show

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The cosmic journey through another dimension allows Rivinoja and Carloni to stretch their imaginations with colorful environments and objects, where the latter include the appearance of giant pasta people, all brought to vivid life in a vibrant yet stylized mix of 2D and 3D animation. The overall voice cast delivers top-notch performances, notably Bill Hader’s eccentric yet effortlessly charming lead role as the Cat in the Hat, while Matt Berry steals the show in his hilariously deadpan supporting turn as the siblings’ talking pet goldfish, Waffles. The movie also includes the wacky presence of multiple Things, who only communicate through body percussion that leans heavily on the slapstick style.

Is the New Cat in the Hat Worth Watching? Our Verdict

The emotional and thematic weight somehow lacks the much-needed gravitas, resulting in a more surface-level approach rather than delving deep into dealing with the core subjects like Gabby and Sebastian’s angst over being forced to cope with new surroundings.

It’s far from the great movie that I’m hoping for, but at least the new Cat in the Hat manages to course-correct the 2003 cinematic abomination, even if only to a certain extent.

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The Cat in the Hat (2026) opens in theaters on November 6, 2026, via Warner Bros. Pictures (see the official site for tickets and showtimes).

Cat in the Hat (2026) Meet the Cat in the Hat you don't know in an all-new, epic adventure where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme. Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, A Stern Talking To, Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures Running Time: 107 minutes Release Date: November 6, 2026 (United States) Cast: Bill Hader, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera Director: Erica Rivinoja, Alessandro Carloni Writers: Erica Rivinoja, Alessandro Carloni, Story by Caroline Williams, Based on The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss Genre: Comedy, Family, Animation, Fantasy Box Office: N/A