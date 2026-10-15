Even though she never reached true A-list status, Mary Stuart Masterson remains a recognizable and much-loved actress. You may remember her from films like Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), Fried Green Tomatoes (1991), and Benny & Joon (1993). She starred opposite Sean Penn in At Close Range (1986) and Johnny Depp in Benny & Joon, and she turned 60 in June 2026.

Since her ‘90s heyday, Masterson has kept a relatively low public profile, though she has worked steadily in film and TV. But in June 2026, she reminded fans that she’s still acting by gracing the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival for the world premiere of Rain Reign.

In this new film by Erika Burke Rossa, adapted from Ann M. Martin’s novel of the same name, Masterson plays Mrs. Henderson — alongside her real-life husband Jeremy Davidson, as well as Paul Rudd, Jeremy Sisto, Felice Kakaletris, and Gretchen Mol.

Mary Stuart Masterson’s Parents and Early Life: Is She a ‘Nepo Baby’?

Image Credit: Fadsin Cinema Associates, Palomar Pictures International

Both Mary Stuart Masterson’s parents worked in the entertainment industry. Her father, Peter Masterson, was an actor and director, while her mother, Carlin Glynn, was an accomplished singer-actress.

It came as no surprise when young Mary made her film debut at just eight years old in The Stepford Wives (1975), acting alongside her father. After that, Masterson (encouraged by her parents) took a break from the limelight to focus on her education.

She graduated from Dalton School in Manhattan before studying anthropology at New York University. Throughout this time, she still went to acting and dancing classes and remained involved in theater.

Fun Fact: Masterson was just 16 when she made her Broadway debut in Alice in Wonderland in 1982. She played two characters — the Four of Hearts and the Small White Rabbit.

Mary Stuart Masterson’s Movies: From Some Kind of Wonderful to Fried Green Tomatoes and Benny & Joon

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Roth/Arnold Productions

Once she returned to the big screen, Masterson quickly became known for playing unconventional young women. In Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), she played a drum-playing teenager. In Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) [77% on Rotten Tomatoes], she played Idgie Threadgoode, a free-spirited rebel who rejected the societal norms of femininity.

She also acted opposite some massive Hollywood names. Most notably, Johnny Depp in Benny & Joon (1993) [75% on Rotten Tomatoes], where Masterson brings a painter living with mental illness to life. She also co-starred alongside Drew Barrymore in Bad Girls (1994), a movie about a vengeful band of gunslinging women.

But it was her performance in Immediate Family (1989), where she plays a pregnant teen, that earned her the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress that year. Her other ’80s credits include At Close Range (1986) and Chances Are (1989).

RELATED: Fairuza Balk Left Hollywood ‘For My Own Sanity,’ 30 Years After The Craft: Here’s Her Life Now

Mary Stuart Masterson on TV and Broadway: From Kate Brasher to Nine

Image Credit: Quinn’s House, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions

In the early 2000s, Masterson expanded into television — producing and starring in the short-lived series Kate Brasher (2001). She later played Dr. Helen Taussig in HBO’s Something the Lord Made (2004) and made several appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. More recently, she had a recurring role on Blindspot (2017–2019) and a main role in For Life (2020).

On stage, she starred opposite Antonio Banderas in the 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, which earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Mary Stuart Masterson the Director: Inside Her Award-Winning Debut The Cake Eaters

Masterson made her feature directorial debut with The Cake Eaters (2007), an independent drama starring Kristen Stewart and Bruce Dern. The film received several festival awards, including the Audience Award for Dramatic Feature at the 2008 Ashland Independent Film Festival.

In a 2007 radio interview, Mary Stuart Masterson was asked how she wants to be remembered as a director. Her answer: “I guess as someone who questioned things and took risks, and tried to be compassionate and respectful to people.”

In addition to The Cake Eaters, her directing credits include “The Other Side” — a short segment featured in the 2001 television anthology film On the Edge.

Mary Stuart Masterson Today: Husband, Kids, Nonprofit Work, and Her 60th Birthday

On June 28, 2026, Masterson celebrated her 60th birthday. She posted a casual selfie to Instagram, with the caption: “Thanks Life, for having me for 60 years. I am astonished, grateful and done with giving a f*** about anything that doesn’t really matter.” Her Some Kind of Wonderful co-star Lea Thompson was among those who left a birthday comment.

Away from acting, Masterson founded Stockade Works — a nonprofit that helps train people for careers in film and television in New York’s Hudson Valley. She also created Storyhorse Documentary Theater with her husband, actor Jeremy Davidson. The couple share four children.

In June 2026, Masterson returned to the red carpet for the Tribeca Festival premiere of Rain Reign, reminding fans that she’s still taking on-screen roles while pursuing her work behind the scenes. She’s also set to appear opposite Angelina Jolie in the thriller Sunny.

RELATED: Talisa Soto Was a Bond Girl at 22 and Kitana at 28 — Here’s Why She Actually Left Hollywood

Where to watch: Benny & Joon is free with ads on Tubi and Plex and streams on Prime Video in the US, while Fried Green Tomatoes is available to buy digitally on Apple TV and Amazon.