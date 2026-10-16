Fans have been begging Warner Bros. and DC Studios for a live-action Batman Beyond movie for a long time. Will James Gunn finally deliver?

Well, he just might. On October 14, 2026, at the premiere of Clayface, the DC Studios co-CEO was asked by ¡HOLA! USA which animated Batman could make a great movie. Gunn quickly called out Batman Beyond. “I love Batman Beyond. So that’s a great thing for the future. And I think that’s something that originated in animation that could be a good movie.”

While that wasn’t an official announcement of a Batman Beyond project, it does give fans a bit of hope. It’s clearly something on Gunn’s mind.

With Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett and Paul Dini – three of the masterminds behind Batman: The Animated Series (BTAS) – heavily involved, Batman Beyond proved to be another critical success and fan-favorite venture. While the cyberpunk-styled show never quite reached BTAS levels of euphoria, it did become a lauded and cherished part of the DC universe – so much so that a live-action feature film was announced by Warner Bros. in August 2000, with Remember the Titans director Boaz Yakin attached to direct.

Think back to 1999. Batman Beyond, or Batman of the Future as it was known in some countries, had the weight of the world on its shoulders when the original series first ran. Namely, because it had to follow the universally praised and four-time Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series, arguably the greatest animated show of all time. Furthermore, the story was ambitious, to say the least, as it would focus on a new protagonist and Batman (Terry McGinnis) and would only feature a handful of the classic characters from the original Caped Crusader’s folklore.

However, the ghost of 1997’s Batman & Robin loomed over the Warner movie lot, and the fear of another disastrous Batman project reportedly paralyzed the studio execs’ check-writing hands. In short, the project was canned by 2001, and the creative team had already turned to an animated film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker [100% on Rotten Tomatoes], released in December 2000. Yakin has said he quit after one draft.

On filmmaker Kevin Smith’s podcast Fatman on Batman, Dini explained how far the live-action film was from being made.

Dini called the script “sort of like an amalgam” of Dark Knight, contemporary comics, and Terry and the suit alongside an older Bruce Wayne, but without the fantastic, futuristic edge of Return of the Joker. After the first draft needed work, everyone agreed the animated film was the better bet, and the live-action version was tabled.

The film might’ve been shelved, but a lot has happened since 2001. Most importantly, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy set the gold standard for superhero films, ensuring the world went absolutely comic book mad. Flash-forward to today, and every comic book-related project is being green-lit while studios cash in on the pandemonium – I mean, Sony was once even rumored to be weighing an Aunt May film, for heaven’s sake! With many lesser characters and franchises receiving their own films, the question is begging to be asked:

Is a Live-Action Batman Beyond Movie in Development in 2026?

Image Credit: Kids’ WB

It’s possible, though no film is officially in development. Let’s look at the evidence: First, DC Comics’ Batman Beyond is thriving in the comic book world, and Terry co-led the six-issue Elseworlds miniseries Batman/Static: Beyond, which concluded in May 2026. Second, with the DCEU gone and the DCU yet to cast its own Bruce Wayne, it would make perfect sense to have Bruce hand over the mantle to a younger successor at some point (Matt Reeves’ The Batman is set in a different world). And finally, it just makes sense to explore new territories and new villains. There are many more incredible story arcs begging to be told, and the cyberpunk world of Batman Beyond has epic sci-fi extravaganza written all over it.

In fact, even Michael Uslan, best known as a producer of the Batman films from 1989’s Batman through The Dark Knight Rises, seems to be a fan of the idea. At the 2013 premiere of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2, Uslan put his fanboy hat on and asked, “How cool would it be to see a Batman Beyond movie?” He added that it would be just as cool to see Clint Eastwood as Bruce Wayne in his 80s, and he had made a similar remark at New York Comic Con in 2012. Eastwood was no random pick: Yakin reportedly wanted him as the older Bruce Wayne back in 2000. He isn’t the only screen veteran linked to an older Dark Knight, either; Sylvester Stallone has said he was down to play one too.

RELATED: Why Warner Bros. and DC Might Shockingly Greenlight Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s Batman Beyond

What Would a Live-Action Batman Beyond Movie Story Be?

Image Credit: Warner Bros. / DC

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we also need to be aware of the biggest obstacles to a Batman Beyond film: the DCU’s still-unestablished Batman and the public itself. Gunn’s comments suggest the door is open, but the studio would first need to establish its main Batman before passing the torch to a successor. How do you convince the average cinemagoer to watch a Batman film about a Batman he/she can’t relate to? How do you introduce a complex derivative of an already complex character to someone who isn’t familiar with the series?

Liberties can – and probably would – be taken; however, where would you draw the line? Would former Batman villains have to be included purely because of audience familiarity? Would Dick Grayson take up the mantle since he’s more well-known than Terry McGinnis? In order to keep the character as close to the source material as possible, risks would need to be taken – something that Hollywood isn’t too fond of doing.

Batman Beyond could be the key to taking superhero films to another plane and proving to the critics that there is much more substance to comic book films than meets the eye. The iron is hot, and it’s time for Terry McGinnis and co to strike.

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Where to watch: Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker is currently available to rent or buy digitally in the US on services including Apple TV, Amazon and Google Play. The original Batman Beyond series streams on HBO Max.