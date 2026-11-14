James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ousting at DC Studios has been met with sadness by several actors and crew members who worked with the pair. On social media, stars have publicly thanked them for the experience and expressed disappointment at the news. One person who isn’t shedding a tear about Gunn’s departure is Greg Cipes, who was the longtime voice actor for Beast Boy in DC animation, including Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!.

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On Instagram , the account Gunnverse posted about a fan-led petition to save the Gunnverse (which has passed 150,000 signatures on Change.org) – and yes, this is basically a “Restore the Snyderverse” 2.0. Cipes responded in the comments, writing, “Karma for firing Beast Boy. The dude [is] lame.”

So what’s the story between Cipes and Gunn, huh? Well, it’s more between Cipes and DC/Warner Bros., actually. Cipes started voicing Beast Boy as far back as 2003; however, in 2025, news broke that he’d been fired from his gig. Worst of all, this happened around the same time that Cipes publicly revealed his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. / DC

The Gunnverse Instagram account tagged Gunn in a post and asked for him to intervene, while the fans rallied behind the voice actor and flooded the comments section with calls to #SaveBeastBoy. Cipes responded to this thread, writing , “Warner Brothers literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis.”

Whether Gunn did or didn’t do anything about this is unknown. What is clear is that the decision on Cipes wasn’t reversed.

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It’s not the first time that Gunn, who’s built up an online reputation for being pro-actor, has been accused of not being pro-actor in real life. Not too long ago, Gal Gadot revealed how Gunn and Safran ghosted her and director Patty Jenkins after initially saying they were going to do Wonder Woman 3 with them. “They were like, ‘We’re going to develop [Wonder Woman 3] with you,’ but I saw the way everybody else was handled,” Gadot said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast . “The Henry [Cavill] situation was not handled elegantly, to say the least. Same with Patty – was not handled elegantly.”

Hollywood is a tricky (and stinky) business, with all kinds of deceit and double-speak happening around the clock, so these kinds of stories are a dime a dozen, unfortunately. That being said, despite the calls to #ReloadTheGunn, so to speak, there are some actors who might not be all too bothered to see the back of Gunn and Safran as the heads of DC Studios.

Cipes’ Beast Boy can still be heard in Teen Titans Go!, which is streaming on HBO Max and Hulu, while Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.