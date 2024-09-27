“No Tights, No Flight” was Smallville‘s legendary motto. The series (which came to be after a Bruce Wayne TV show was cancelled) focused on the early years of the Man of Steel, just before he became the Superman we all know and love. While most live-action incarnations of the character one-up each other on the power scale, Smallville developed a more human Clark Kent – a side of Superman often overlooked by more action-heavy live-action films.

The Most Genuine Superman Origin Story

Smallville is notorious for being a more grounded origin story for Superman. Taking away most of his powers for the majority of the show – not to mention his iconic red and blue suit – culminated in a more human show than some fans were expecting. That said, there were still some certifiably “Super” moments in Smallville. In fact, one could argue that the show gave us the most powerful and versatile version of the Man of Steel we’ve seen in any live-action production.

In many aspects, Smallville is the most genuine Superman origin story we’ve ever received. Not only does the series offer an intimate look into Clark Kent’s forming years, but it also introduces many of Superman’s classic powers from the Golden Age. This Superman can’t fly, but that doesn’t mean he’s powerless.

A Nod to Superman’s Early Powers

Much like in the early comic strips, Tom Welling’s Clark Kent could only leap “an eighth of a mile.” The ability is a throwback to the time before the 1940s Fleischer Superman cartoons – the first to establish the Kryptonian’s flying powers.

Other displays of Superman’s powers, like when he created a diamond from coal using his super strength, show us that this Clark Kent will eventually grow up to match – or surpass – Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

Superman’s unparalleled powers are only a part of what makes him a legendary character. For most fans, the Man of Steel is an iconic hero because he’s one of the few genuinely “good” superheroes, demonstrating it with continuous acts of heroism aimed at saving lives and restoring hopes for a better tomorrow.

Clark Kent’s Heroic Growth

Superman pushed away a planet at the end of Smallville

In Smallville, Clark Kent is quickly coming to terms with what his powers might entail. Thanks in great part to Jonathan Kent’s moral guidance, Smallville‘s Clark is one of the most heroic and principled of the live-action Men of Steel.

Even if he’s still not sure about how strong he really is, Smallville‘s Clark Kent will dive head-first into danger if it means saving lives in danger. Of course, when he gets the hang of his powers, Smallville‘s Clark – now Superman – becomes one of the most powerful versions of the character to date.

Smallville’s Clark Kent Is The Ultimate Superman

When it comes to heroic feats, few on-screen versions of Superman come close to what we saw in Smallville. In the show, Clark swims faster than Aquaman, almost beats the Flash in a race, and even punches Bizarro so hard it sends him flying off the Earth. In only ten seasons, Smallville encapsulated most of Superman’s feats from his many years in the comics.

Then, there’s the iconic Smallville finale. Not only did we get a proper Superman – suit and all – in the series’ conclusion, but we also got one of Superman’s most unprecedented heroic feats in live-action. Christopher Reeve turned back time, and Henry Cavill returned from the dead to repel an alien invasion, but Tom Welling‘s Superman managed to push a planet away from Earth .

Moving an entire planet away from his adoptive home makes Smallville‘s Man of Steel the undisputed king of heroics and raw Kryptonian strength. Future films – like the upcoming James Gunn’s Superman solo movie – should look at Smallville as the perfect guide on not just how to make the ultimate Superman – but also the best Clark Kent in the Man of Steel‘s outstanding history.

