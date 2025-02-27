Lex Luthor actor Gene Hackman, recognized for his iconic performances over a span of more than 40 years, has died at 95. He was found dead alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, in their Santa Fe home Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s serene Santa Fe Summit residence to investigate why the couple had not been heard from for several days and found the two dead.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that they didn’t suspect any foul play but that the cause of death is still under investigation.

Best known for his portrayal of the iconic villain Lex Luthor in the Superman franchise, Hackman was a several-decade-long figure in critical and audience acclaim for being able to navigate both drama and comedy, equally adept in both genres. But in and of itself, that kind of acclaim would hardly make him unique. After all, Hollywood is filled with actors who are known for being good in both kinds of parts. What perhaps makes Hackman more special is that he was virtually able to own the roles he played.

Lex Luthor, as interpreted by Hackman in Superman: The Movie (1978), remains one of the definitive portrayals of the character. His version of Luthor was a perfect mix of menace, wit, and comic relief. Unlike the cold, calculating mastermind seen in many comic books, Hackman’s Luthor was a humorous, sometimes bumbling, but always a dangerous criminal mastermind. He played the character with a kind of unpredictable charm, making the villain both funny and formidable. Hacksman’s portrayal was not just about schemes and megalomania, but about a character who was always a step ahead of Superman—or at least thought he was.

What really distinguished Luthor, as played by Hackman, was the ability to be comic while also being villainous. Not only was Luthor Superman’s archfoe, but his plots were also frequently ludicrous. They included, but were certainly not limited to, plans to divert a nuclear missile so that it would sink California, and help Zod, Superman’s other main adversary, to overthrow Earth. Yet Hackman’s mix of timing and pomposity kept the character light, delightful, and memorable in a film full of heavy, serious, larger-than-life figures.

Hackman’s Lex Luthor was much more than just a source of laughs. He was a businessman driven by motives that were far from funny, and with a plan that was truly diabolical. He wanted Superman out of the way, not because he had any personal animus against him, but because he wanted wealth, power, and respect. Hackman played Luthor magnificently, and almost everybody can visualize him laughing after saying, “I am a genius!”

While other actors, including Kevin Spacey in Superman Returns, took on the role of Luthor in later years, Hackman’s portrayal is still considered by many fans to be the gold standard.