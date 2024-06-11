Some actors become unforgettable due to their stellar performances, while others, despite numerous appearances, fade into obscurity. Not all actors enjoy the same level of recognition; some thrive on being in countless projects, earning them a lasting presence in pop culture. Samuel L. Jackson might seem like the king of movie appearances, but he’s not the record holder. Actors like Mel Blanc, Adoor Bhasi, Tom London, and Bud Osborne boast extensive filmographies. Bollywood adds a whole new dimension, with stars like Manorama appearing in over 1000 films. Here is a list of actors who’ve been in the most movies.

27. Clint Eastwood (70 Acting Credits)

The quintessential cowboy, the legendary Clint Eastwood (one of the best actors of all time) has starred in a wide array of roles throughout his exceptional career. From the usual cowpokes and bounty hunters to boxing coaches and even an astronaut, Eastwood has transcended nearly every cinematic barrier there is.

With over seventy acting titles under his belt, Eastwood has also proved he’s a versatile talent in the entertainment industry. There are two kinds of Clint Eastwood fans: those who like him for his acting chops and those who love him for his filmmaking skills. With movies like Million Dollar Baby and American Sniper, Mr. Eastwood has proved himself to be a more than capable renaissance man.

Though mostly retired from acting at 94, Eastwood’s final acting role in Cry Macho cemented his legacy as Hollywood’s model cowboy. This is especially surprising considering that, from his more than seventy acting roles, only fifteen were Westerns.

26. Bette Davis (123 Acting Credits)

With standout roles in classics like All About Eve and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, Bette Davis won two Academy Awards for Best Actress and was the first woman to receive ten Oscar nominations. She also starred in over 100 films during her career.

25. Robert Duvall (147 Acting Credits)

Robert Duvall is probably most known for his roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and Deep Impact, but the Oscar-winning actor has been in everything from video games to TV series. Will he ever retire?

24. Anthony Hopkins (147 Acting Credits)

Anthony Hopkins has been everything from the scariest serial killer to the King of Asgard to a master swordsman in Zorro. With a career that started in television back in 1965, the actor continues to appear in numerous films – these days, usually as a lead. Mr Hopkins continues to prove himself to be one of the coolest actors around. At 86, he is still going strong.

23. Susan Sarandon (166 Acting Credits)

With a career spanning from 1970 to 2014, Susan Sarandon has become a familiar face in film, television and even documentaries. There aren’t many actresses who can boast the same experience.

With a career that spans over a hundred movies so far (and two soon-to-be-released projects on the way), Susan Sarandon is widely renowned as one of the actresses with the most movies in her career. Her first role came in 1970, with the political thriller Joe, where Sarandon plays the daughter of a wealthy advertising executive.

One of Sarandon’s most remarkable talents is the way she easily adapts to any kind of role she’s in. The actress has proved that she’s as great in serious drama films as she is in cheesy horror flicks. Perhaps her most recognizable role is that of Louise in the legendary 1991 drama Thelma & Louise.

22. Ray Milland (176 Acting Credits)

Welsh-born actor Ray Milland achieved critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1945 film The Lost Weekend. Milland’s career spanned over five decades, during which he appeared in notable films such as Dial M for Murder and The Uninvited.

21. Michael Caine (177 Acting Credits)

Christopher Nolan’s lucky charm, My Cocaine (I mean Michael Caine), has a career spanning plus/minus seven decades. Despite all his experience and the scale of his filmography, the fans will always remember him as the beloved butler, Alfred. If you missed him in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, it’s because Michael Caine has retired from acting.

20. James Earl Jones (189 Acting Credits)

Voice actor. Stage actor. TV actor. Movie actor. The ‘retired’ James Earl Jones has lent his voice to everything under the sun, including CNN, Star War‘s Darth Vader and The Lion King. Although we were certain he had retired, the American actor recently appeared in an episode of Big Bang Theory and Mufasa in the live-action version of The Lion King.

19. Jackie Chan (190 Acting Credits)

As an actor and stuntman, Jackie Chan has appeared in more than 190 films throughout the years. One of the main reasons why Chan is one of the actors with most movies under his belt is that his career spans not only Hollywood but the Chinese film market as well.

Long before he came to the States, Chan had already made a name for himself in Hong Kong and mainland China. His talent for mixing physical comedy with impressive action stunts has turned him into one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment business. The best part is that Chan is still quite active.

18. Danny Glover (198 Acting Credits)

There is no slowing down Danny Glover. At the time of this article, the actor has 15 films in production. Glover is in demand, and with a career that includes Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple, Saw and Predator 2 under his belt, who can blame them?

Actor and political activist Danny Glover has appeared in a little over 120 movies in his career. Glover has also been quite active in the music business, being an active member of the Jazz Foundation of America.

Though he’s been more invested in drama roles as of late, most fans might know him better from the massively popular Lethal Weapon series. At 77 years old, Glover still has a lot of roles ahead of him. That would take Glover’s total to 131 movies: an impressive number for any actor.

17. Donald Sutherland (199 Acting Credits)

Technically it should be 175, since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay was split up into two films. But when you get to 176 films I’m sure you couldn’t care less about the numbers. Donald Sutherland continues to prove that he is a force in the acting world, adding charm to every role he takes on.

16. Louis Gossett Jr. (201 Acting Credits)

Who knew that Louis Gossett Jr. was still hard at work making movies up until his death in 2024? The actor still has ten productions in the works for the upcoming months. While they might not be the great A-list films, Louis Gossett Jr. has proven his weight in gold with films like An Officer and a Gentleman and Iron Eagle.

15. Samuel L. Jackson (208 Acting Credits)

The dude’s just everywhere you look. With the number of appearances Samuel L. Jackson is set to make, I’m sure he’ll be at the top of this list in no time. Good luck naming a film he wasn’t in.

A movie fan from a very young age, Samuel L. Jackson has become an integral part of modern pop culture thanks to his roles in the Star Wars franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a career that spans over 160 films, it’s safe to say that Jackson is decidedly one of the actors with most movies in his repertoire.

Jackson’s career took an unexpected turn when he appeared as one of the main characters in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. His profanity-laced delivery and cool guy character quickly became synonymous with his off-screen persona, leading to him becoming one of the most beloved actors in the movie industry.

14. Robert Loggia (234 Acting Credits)

Maybe you know his face and not his name, but the fact is you’ve seen Robert Loggia ‘s work at some point or another. With an incredible 225 acting credits to his name, Robert is most memorable as a supporting actor in films like Independence Day, Scarface and Gladiator.

Veteran actor and film director Robert Loggia has been featured in over 220 acting credits throughout his career. His first movie was the 1956 drama film, Somebody Up There Likes Me. Surprisingly, this first role was uncredited, but he would more than make up for it with the remainder of his career.

As one of the actors with most movies in his career (even if most of them were supporting roles), Loggia favoured film over television, but that doesn’t mean that the actor didn’t appear in some shows, most notably, in T.H.E. Cat. Sadly, Loggia passed away in 2015, but he’ll always be remembered for his prolific acting career.

13. Ward Bond (278 Acting Credits)

Frequently collaborator to director John Ford and actor John Wayne, Ward Bond appeared in over 200 films and numerous TV series, including classics like The Searchers and The Quiet Man.

12. Michael Ironside (277 Acting Credits)

If you’ve ever seen an action film, there’s a very high chance you know who Michael Ironside is. Whether you know him from gritty action thrillers like Robocop or his voice-acting roles in the DC Animated Universe as Darkseid, Ironside has an impressive number of roles to his name.

Well-known for his steely gaze and for playing no-nonsense aggressive characters, Ironside excels at playing authority figures – or ruthless villains. It’s also worth noting for sci-fi fans that his character in Scanners is instrumental in one of the goriest – and most iconic – moments of David Cronenberg’s career.

He might be in his mid-70s, but there’s no end in sight for Ironside’s career. With eight upcoming roles, according to his IMDb profile, Ironside is well on his way to the 300 acting roles landmark.

11. Christopher Lee (289 Acting Credits)

This is the perfect time to mention that this list includes the actors with most movies in their resumes: that means that TV shows and anything outside of the silver screen will be left out. That’s a blessing in Sir Christopher Lee’s case ‘cause instead of 213 movie roles, we’d be looking at over 280 acting roles in his prolific career.

Lee could also be known as the ‘Master of Horror’ thanks to his iconic roles as Count Dracula in seven Hammer films. The younger audiences might know him better from both The Lord of the Ring series and the Star Wars prequels. He has had famous roles in a lot of big franchises.

It’s probably safe to say that Christopher Lee has been in nearly every big fandom movie, including Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and even The LEGO Movie. Good luck with a Christopher Lee movie marathon; you might find yourself ageing at just the thought of it. Sadly, the actor passed away on 7 June 2015. But he is definitely at the top of the list of actors who have appeared in the most movies.

10. Stephen Tobolowsky (292 Acting Credits)

American character actor Stephen Tobolowsky was born to play the stereotypical “suit” bumbling villain. His calm acting style and explosive comedic energy make him the perfect fit for those villains you can’t help but love – even if they’re unbelievably annoying. Tobolowsky’s trademark self-deprecating humour gels perfectly with the characters he so frequently embodies.

Whether he’s the harried paper-pusher, the spurned teacher, or the obnoxious television host, Stephen Tobolowsky consistently leaves a lasting impression. You might have seen his acting talents in Groundhog Day, where he plays Ned Ryerson, aka “Ned the Bull.” He also portrays Max, a clueless FBI agent in Thelma and Louise.

9. Mickey Rooney (344 Acting Credits)

Mickey Rooney, whose career spanned over 9 decades long, became a major star in the 1930s and 1940s, particularly known for his role as Andy Hardy. Starting from childhood in vaudeville and silent films to prominent roles in Hollywood, his list of films is probably a lot longer than he is credited for. His body of work included comedies, dramas, and musicals.

8. Gertrude Astor (355 Acting Credits)

Born in 1887, Gertrude Astor was truly a trailblazer for women in cinema. She was the first actress to sign a contract with Universal in 1915 and continued to innovate throughout her hugely successful career. With over 270 acting credits, Astor quickly became one of the most prominent faces of early cinema.

Her last film was 1965’s The Sound of Music, where she appeared as an uncredited party guest. In fact, most of her late roles were uncredited — a sadly common occurrence with actors that emerged during the days of silent movies.

7. John Carradine (354 Acting Credits)

John Carradine could definitely presume about having one of the most impressive resumes of any golden age Hollywood actor. The actor appeared in some of the most iconic movies of the 20th century, like The Ten Commandments, Stagecoach, and The Grapes of Wrath.

Not only was he one of the actors with the most movies in his oeuvre, but Carradine was also the patriarch of the successful Carradine family, including other renowned celebrities like David Carradine. The prolific actor passed away in 1988, aged 82; his last role, however, was in 1995, in the low-budget horror flick Jack-O, where he has a cameo alongside Cameron Mitchell.

6. Richard Riehle (417 Acting Credits)

Richard Riehle proves heavyset frame actors don’t need to be typecast in the same roles over and over. Riehle’s unparalleled versatility is the stuff of legend – almost as iconic as his bushy moustache. His fluid acting style allows him to easily transition from comedy to drama without skipping a beat.

With an impressive filmography spanning over four hundred acting credits, Riehle has been essentially in every major film. Okay, that might be a bit of a stretch, but I’m sure most fans would agree that his role as Tom Smykowski in Office Space is easily one of the highlights of an already amazing comedy.

5. Danny Trejo (437 Acting Credits)

Whenever any movie needs a no-nonsense guy who definitely was born to star in action movies, you think of Danny Trejo (one of the actors who has basically played the same character in every movie). His impressive acting career features over 437 credits, a number that puts Trejo quite high on the list of actors in most movies and TV shows. Though he can mostly be seen acting as some kind of thug, some directors have noticed Trejo’s potential to appeal to any kind of audience.

For example, Robert Rodriguez decided to cast him as Uncle Machete in his Spy Kids trilogy — a role that would later be expanded in the Machete series. Trejo has also lent his voice to some animated projects, like the upcoming Minions 2: The Rise of Gru.

4. James Hong (462 Acting Credits)

Much like the title of one of his most acclaimed films, James Hong has seemingly been everywhere all at once. That’s the only way someone could amass over four hundred and sixty acting roles in their career. The best part? Despite being 95, James Hong is still going strong, with two upcoming acting roles, according to his IMDb page .

Though Hong began his career acting in more stereotypical Asian roles, more recent films have given the versatile actor a chance to prove his unbelievable range. From drama to comedy and everything in between, Hong has mastered it all. You might also recognize his distinctive accent in the Kung-Fu Panda series, where he’s played Po’s father, Mr. Ping, in every entry. And of course, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

3. Harry Strang (521 Acting Credits)

Known for playing policemen, military officers and judges, Harry Strang often played small roles in film and television between the 1930s and 1960s. What’s even more surprising is that the list of films he was involved with might even be longer as the actor often went uncredited, too. His long, impressive career included roles in notable films like Dick Tracy (1945) and Zebra in the Kitchen (1965).

2. Eric Roberts (737 Acting Credits & Another 85 Upcoming Appearances)

When it comes to actors who have been in most movies, Eric Roberts is certainly in a league of his own. Even though he’s been in over hundreds of films over the years, most people might be familiar with his role as gangster Sal Maroni in The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Even more impressive is that the actor is already working on over 85 new films — a testament to this man’s relentless dedication. So it’s safe to say that his record is pretty unbeatable right now. Roberts is reaching Bollywood numbers here, where it is not that uncommon for some actors to reach close to 1000 acting credits in their careers — but that’s a story for another time.

Is he the best actor out there? Probably not. But he definitely has something special. Why else does the film industry continue to hire him? His long career in the movie business speaks for itself.

1. Bess Flowers (1081 Acting Credits)

Due to her extensive work as a background actor, Bess Flowers is known as the “Queen of the Hollywood Extras” . The actress appeared in small roles in hundreds of films from the 1920s to the 1960s, including classics like It’s a Wonderful Life (as Bar Patron) and Some Like It Hot (as Party Guest). Outside of her work on screen, she also helped found the Screen Extras Guild.

