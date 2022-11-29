Christopher Nolan’s latest work has become the talk of the town since new information about the cast was released, and unfortunately, not in a good way. Since the announcement came out, one thing has become evident, Nolan has chosen an all-white cast for his latest movie. If this had been a one-time incident, it might not have been a problem, but the Interstellar director has been accused of racism and whitewashing before. So, what does this mean for Oppenheimer?

Since information regarding Christopher Nolan’s latest works, fans immediately noted that the cast was all white actors. Of course, a lack of representation in media and Hollywood is a real problem, so this upset many people. There have already been a few tweets that have gone viral. Still, more than anything, it has brought up Christopher Nolan’s past as a director.

In his rendition of Batman, The Dark Knight Trilogy, he has previously been accused of whitewashing characters (villains like Bane and Ra’s al Ghul). While there is no excuse these days for lack of inclusion, especially having an all-white cast, it is essential to mention the story that he is telling with Oppenheimer, where and especially when the story takes place.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer will tell the story of the world-famous American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. If that name sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because he is also known as the “father of the atomic bomb”. He worked as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, where he was in charge of the design and research of the atomic bomb, primarily known for the events of the Manhattan Project.

This is, famously, a research project that happened during World War II. While the world war was a tragedy in and of itself. Especially the massacre that occurred because of the development of atomic and nuclear technology shook the world. But, it all also happened during a time when America was in a tumultuous state.

Unfortunately, much of America was still segregated, including the US and Federal army. It’s unfortunate, but there weren’t many scientists during this time that were any race other than white.

The Cast

Some of the cast members for Oppenheimer (set to be coming out in 2023) include Cillian Murphy, David Dastmalchian, David Kromholtz, Emily Blunt, Emma Dumont, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Gustaf Skarsgård, Jack Quaid, James Remar, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, Matt Damon, Matthew Modine, Rami Malek, and Robert Downey Jr.

Much to audience member complaints, there is no representation for any race other than white, but this is also set when there weren’t many options for people of colour. Is this the fault of the director for not being inclusive? Let us know what you think.

Do you think that Christopher Nolan has proven himself to have racist tendencies, or is he trying to be true to the story that he is telling? Let us know.