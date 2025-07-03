These days a single comment can completely change the trajectory of a film. Just take Rachel Zegler’s Snow White, for example. The film’s box office run was burdened by the personal comments and views of the star. Now, DC Studios CEO James Gunn, who is currently promoting the DCU’s first film, Superman, has also come under hot water. In a recent interview, the director found himself trending for all the wrong reasons after an offhand comment during a chat with YouTuber Greg Alba of Reel Rejects sparked outrage from Indian fans.

“I do tune out most of social media, but every once in a while someone will say something, it’s always the weirdest stuff,” Gunn said, discussing online negativity. Then came the part that set X ablaze: “…and then I go, ‘I think I might be upset about something a 12-year-old in India is saying’… You know what I mean? And I’m like, ‘Let it go.’”

While James Gunn was clearly trying to highlight the absurdity of reacting to online criticism from fans, specifically so-called “Snyderbots”, many Indian fans didn’t see it that way. The backlash was swift and brutal. Some called his comments racist, while others demanded an apology and threatened a boycott of the entire DCU.

“This is casual racism,” one user posted on X, with many others saying the same thing. “Well, this is incredibly disappointing,” wrote another.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

But while some condemned his actions, others were quick to defend the Superman director, saying, “Coming from an Indian, you have to reach extremely hard to assume Gunn is being racist towards Indians.”

The feedback clearly reached DC Studios, as Gunn seems to be doing some damage control in follow-up interviews. Speaking with HT City, Gunn clarified his love for Indian cinema and made a clear effort to mend fences: “Bollywood films are important to me when I’m telling stories. What those films give to me is that they aren’t afraid of making a movie that has heart, that has drama, but that’s also funny, there’s music, and all of those things are beautiful.”

That wasn’t all. Gunn took matters a step further by welcoming an Indian actor to join the DCU. “I would love to see an Indian actor be a part of the global superhero universe,” he said. “We, at DC Studios, think that there are heroes all over this world… Who’s our Indian superhero, and who are the Indian filmmakers that want to be a part of this universe? That’s important to us.”

If the message wasn’t clear enough, Gunn continued to thank Indian fans. “I’m incredibly grateful for the Indian fans,” he added. “There’s so many fans of Superman, and that isn’t lost on me… Every life is sacred, and he’s somebody who brings us together.”

Now, we’ll wait and see how Indian fans react to James Gunn’s “apology” and whether the DC community is ready to forgive.

