It’s 2025, and Hollywood’s running out of ideas faster than you can press Ctrl+Z. In The Studio on AppleTV+, Seth Rogen’s team jokes about making a Kool-Aid movie, because yes, that’s where Hollywood is at right now. Filmmakers are digging deep, even pulling inspiration from your keyboard. Enter. Escape. F1. There’s even a film called Ctrl Alt Delete. Some hit. Some miss harder than that time you accidentally smashed delete in the middle of an email. So we’re flipping the script: here’s a fun game—spot the films that sound like keyboard keys. Got more? Hit us with your best Shift. This list might just be your type.

1. F1

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures & Apple Original Films

F1, not to be mistaken for the key on the top left of your keyboard, is a film about Formula One racing. Think pit crews, slow-mo crashes, and fast cars that scream louder than your neighbour’s leaf blower at 6am. But this isn’t the Rocky of professional racing. It’s a popcorn movie, not a character study. And honestly, isn’t that enough sometimes?

2. F9

Image Credit: Universal

F9 isn’t just the fourth-last key you never press. It’s also the ninth Fast & Furious movie, where logic goes on a permanent vacation. Directed by Justin Lin, F9 sent Dom and the crew from the streets to literal outer space in a car. The movie didn’t just ignore physics; it launched past it at 200km/h. So next time you hit F9 by accident, remember it once stood for flying muscle cars and family defying gravity.

3. Home

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

On Rotten Tomatoes, 2015’s Home earned the label “colorful, silly, and utterly benign”. That’s a polite way of saying it’s fine, but nothing to write home about. It’s a decent distraction, yet plenty of animated films do the job better. Funny enough, Home is also the title of my first feature film. So, while Hollywood’s Home might not break new ground, mine holds a special place, and no, it’s not about alien misfits or singing aardvarks.

4. X

Image Credit: A24

Ti West’s X dropped in 2022 and quickly earned its spot as an A24 cult favorite. Starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, and Karen Gillan, the slasher doesn’t just chase cheap scares but actually blends old-school horror with modern twists. If you’re into retro gore done right, this one delivers. Fun fact: X is also the key right on the second row of your keyboard.

5. F4

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, or just F4, as fans call it, kicks off the official start to the MCU’s Phase 6. The movie follows Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they take on their biggest challenge yet: Galactus and Silver Surfer. The MCU is long overdue for another great film. Hopefully, F4 does the magic.

6. Up

Image Credit: Pixar

Pixar’s 2009 film Up has stuck with us for years, especially that opening sequence that punches straight to the feels. Is it the best animated movie from Disney’s vault? Many fans think so. Up isn’t just a movie title. It’s also the key on your keyboard that moves the cursor upward.

7. QWERTY

Image Credit: Intentional Films

Qwerty (yes, like the keyboard layout) is a quirky 2012 indie comedy that flew under most radars, and probably under your keyboard, too. Sitting at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s not winning any popularity contests, but it does have heart. The film follows two socially awkward misfits who find love in the most uncomfortable way possible.

8. Space

With a plot that reads like a rejected Interstellar draft, 2020’s Space crash-landed harder than its characters. In the year 2050, Dr. Ada Gray and her fellow astronauts aboard The Udo fight for survival after an accident leaves them stranded in deep space. Reviews were brutal, with most critics asking the same thing: “Why does this exist?” It’s ironic, really. The space bar is the most used key on your keyboard, but Space the movie? You’d be better off pressing delete.

9. 9

Image Credit: Warner Bros

Warner Bros’ 9 is the name of a surprisingly dark animated sci-fi film produced by Tim Burton. Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where humanity has been wiped out by machines, the film follows a ragdoll who might just be the last hope for mankind. Elijah Wood voices the stitched-up hero, with Jennifer Connelly and Christopher Plummer adding star power. While the visuals are striking, critics were split.

10. CTRL

Image Credit: Netflix

You can find a movie with just about any title. Netflix’s CTRL (2024) taps into your worst tech nightmares. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this Hindi-language screenlife thriller follows influencer sweethearts Joe and Ana (played by Vihaan Samat and Ananya Panday). But when Joe cheats, Ana doesn’t just block him, she uses an AI app to delete him.