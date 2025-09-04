Zach Cregger’s Weapons is skipping the long wait most movies used to demand and heading straight to digital. Warner Bros. confirmed the film will hit VOD on Tuesday, September 9, just 31 days after its theatrical debut. That’s not a glitch or a typo. We’ve seen it with James Gunn’s Superman (2025), Jurassic World Rebirth, How to Train Your Dragon, and Wicked. The goal is money, of course. Theaters usually keep around half of a ticket’s revenue. With digital, almost everything goes straight back to the studio.

Since its August 8 release, Weapons hasn’t budged from the top of the box office. It’s pulled in nearly $140 million domestically and $230 million worldwide on a $38 million budget. That kind of haul makes a digital release inevitable. The streak is probably about to end with The Conjuring: Last Rites projected to open above $40 million, but by the time home viewing starts, Weapons will comfortably settle into second place. Either way, it’s been a strong run.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The traditional 45-day theatrical window was supposed to be a compromise between theaters and studios. AMC CEO Adam Aron said studios had agreed to stick with it earlier this year. Universal and Warner Bros. apparently missed that memo. Their approach is straightforward: if a movie flops, push it to digital in 16 days. If it’s a hit, let it play theaters for a month and then cash in again at home.

Fans are already ready to double-dip. One Reddit user wrote, “Excellent. I can add it to my 31 days of horror line up. I’ve seen it but I need the re-watches. Plus I am thinking of going as Gladys if I end up at a party.” Another pointed out the contrast with older times: “Man, as a kid in the 80s and 90s, it felt like at least 2-3 years before a movie would be shown on HBO after its initial release.”

The reaction captures the weird mix of nostalgia and convenience. One fan noted, “That feels quick. It’s still dominating at theatres.” Another added, “Warner Bros. They just want the cash now. Look at how fast Superman came out. I can’t blame them—we keep seeing movies perform well in theaters even when they’re already available to rent. Right now my local has five movies playing that you can currently rent at home.”

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Some fans are hoping for something extra when the film lands on digital. “How awesome would it be if horror movies that did well in theaters had either an extended footage version or alternate ending when they come to Blu-ray and streaming. I miss when movies like 1408 had multiple endings to be a reason to rewatch so soon. Imagine if Weapons changed it up somehow. It was a great movie, but I don’t see myself rewatching it for a while,” one fan shared.

So, yeah, movies aren’t waiting anymore. Whether you want to catch Weapons for the first time or line it up for a rewatch, September 9 is the day to mark on your calendar. Theaters got their month. Now it’s your turn.

