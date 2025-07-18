James Gunn’s Superman hasn’t even finished saving the box office yet, and already DC fans are counting down the days until they can stream it at home. Unofficial sources have confirmed an August 26 VOD release. That’s just 45 days after its theatrical debut. But that’s not a glitch. That’s the new standard.

You might be asking, why so fast? Money. Studios don’t love sharing profits with cinemas, which usually take around 50% of the cut. With digital almost all of it goes straight back to the studio. So if you’ve been wondering why movies seem to sprint from theaters to your couch, that’s your answer.

Both Warner Bros. and Universal seem to at the forefront of this new idea. Jurassic World Rebirth, despite dragging its tired dinosaurs back onto screens, made $380.3 million in under a week, yet Universal’s already throwing it onto digital on August 5, just 30 days after release. Wicked went online after 30 days, How to Train Your Dragon grounded itself on VOD in 31, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 zipped to streaming in six weeks.

The 45-day window was supposed to be the compromise. AMC CEO Adam Aron claimed earlier this year that studios had agreed to stick with it, but Universal clearly didn’t get that memo. For them, it’s simple: If a movie bombs, ship it to digital in 16 days. If it wins big, milk theaters for a month, then cash in again at home.

Warner Bros., on the other hand, seems to be playing by the rules, at least for now. And Superman is doing just fine under that system. The reboot just broke the record for the biggest Wednesday box office of 2025, raking in $11.8 million and pushing its worldwide total to over $260 million in its first week. Projections suggest another $55 to $62 million for its second weekend, easily keeping ahead of Smurfs and the horror sequel I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Critics and fans agree that this Superman is working. The film holds an 84% critics score and an impressive 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, officially certified fresh.

Over on Reddit, fans are ready to double-dip when it hits VOD. “That’s so soon,” wrote one user, while another reminded everyone, “WB has been consistent with their 45-day theatrical window for like 2-3 years now.” Not everyone’s happy about the early release, though. “I think going 45 days online is a mistake for WB. They should at least give 60 days instead of 45 for their major blockbusters, that would make a huge difference to his legs,” one commenter argued. Others disagreed, insisting that “PVOD does not significantly affect theatrical box office.”

So, should you rush to the theater or wait to watch Superman on your couch? If you love seeing your superheroes on the biggest screen possible, don’t delay. 45 days actually isn’t long. But if you’ve already seen it, or you just want to hear David Corenswet’s Man of Steel punch the teeth out of the mouths of Lex’s goons from your living room, August 26 is your date.

