If you’ve been sleepwalking through the horror releases of 2025, Weapons is your wake-up slap. Directed by Zach Cregger (the same guy who blindsided everyone with Barbarian), Weapons isn’t just the best horror movie of the year, it might be the best movie, full stop. It’s horror with a PhD, a six-pack and zero chill.

Now, before we get into it, here’s a piece of advice: go in blind. The less you know, the more it’ll mess with your head, in the best way. But if you absolutely need a reason to buy a ticket (and you do), here’s your breadcrumb: a group of school kids all wake up at exactly 2:17 AM, bolt out of their homes, and vanish into the night. No explanation. Naturally, their parents lose it. And when the cops drop the ball, one desperate father decides to go full detective mode.

From there, the story splinters into chapters, each following a different character’s perspective. It’s the kind of film you can imagine Quentin Tarantino making if he ever wandered into the horror genre. Stylish, brutal, unflinching, and somehow still funny in all the wrong (and right) places. Like Magnolia x Hereditary x Pulp Fiction.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

What makes Weapons work isn’t just the blood-curdling terror or the laugh-out-loud awkward moments. It’s the characters. They’re fully fleshed out, flawed, and portrayed with precision. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, and Alden Ehrenreich are all brilliant. But Amy Madigan? Give her the Oscar now. She’s phenomenal.

The score deserves a shout, too. It doesn’t just underscore the emotion; it bulldozes it into your chest. The use of silence is deafening. When it gets loud, it gets loud. Your popcorn won’t survive.

But Weapons isn’t just scary. It’s smart. Really smart. It drops clues, plants ideas, and refuses to spoon-feed you answers. There’s a lingering sense that the whole thing could be a metaphor, maybe even a school shooting allegory, but Cregger never spells it out. That’s part of the genius. You sit there piecing things together long after the credits roll, questioning what you saw and what it means.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s also a total crowd experience. Watching it in a packed theatre? You’ll hear screams, gasps, nervous giggles, and probably a few “what the hells?” from the back row. It’s horror that makes you feel alive.

At a time when most horror films feel like AI mashups of better ones, Weapons stands alone as something genuinely original. If the Academy doesn’t take notice this year, with films like Sinners, Together, Bring Her Back, and The Ugly Stepsister also in the mix, we riot.

Five stars. No notes.

