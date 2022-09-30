Werewolf by Night is going to going to be a bit different compared to the other projects that have so far been produced by Marvel Studios. Like they did in Moon Knight, Marvel plans to delve into the darker side of their universe by tearing back the curtain and giving us a taste of the monsters that live below everything else. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introducing a bit more of a horror aspect into the MCU and Moon Knight being one of the more violent portrayals we’ve had of a character, fans are really excited to see what Marvel has to offer with their first real horror.

While the short film is a part of the main MCU story, fans shouldn’t yet expect too many direct links to it. Marvel’s going to let it be its own thing for a little while.

Who is Werewolf?

Werewolf is a superhero who was cursed with lycanthropy after his ancestor attempted to stake Vlad Dracula and in the process got bitten by a werewolf in the vampire king’s service. He gave himself the unfortunate name Jack Russell and is a reluctant hero who has helped numerous other heroes along the way.

While Jack does use his curse to fight for good, he is also on a search for a means to remove the curse so he can live a normal life.

The Darker Side of Marvel

Werewolf by Night is planned to pay homage to classic 40s horror movies while expanding the Marvel universe further than it has been so far.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Brain Gay (a Marvel Studios producer) explained that this show is going to be “an appetizer” and give fans a taste of “a different area of the universe.” He has said that Marvel has “aliens”, “superheroes” and “other dimensions” but this special is going to bring to light “the world of monsters underneath all of this”.

Gay went on to further explain Marvel’s history of monsters that Werewolf by Night was going to bring out:

“I think one of the very cool things about the special,” he said, “is it’s just peeling back the corner of monsters in the MCU right? So there’s not just the monsters that are part of Werewolf by Night, but the ones that were up on the wall, there’s some of that artwork as well. What all this lends to is the idea that for centuries there have been monsters within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve been being tracked or hunted to kept at bay by these hunters.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Marvel does with such a different character. Fans can expect to see Gael Garcia Bernal bring Jack Russell to life on screen on 7 October.

