Marvel is rooting for Superman. And honestly, they have to! The fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the same franchise that gave us Iron Man, Thanos, and a Walkman-wearing space invader, might hinge on whether James Gunn’s Superman flies or crashes. And it’s not just about DC vs Marvel. It’s about whether anyone still cares about comic book movies in 2025.

Gunn’s Superman, which officially launches the new DCU, is just days away from release. It’s the first major release from the Gunn and Peter Safran era, and you better believe all eyes, including those from Marvel Studios, are locked in to see how it fairs. Why? Because if Superman tanks, the message is clear: superhero fatigue isn’t just real, it’s terminal.

Marvel’s been limping around a lot lately. The Marvels fizzled. Thunderbolts and Brave New World didn’t inspire much confidence. And Ironheart failed. While Deadpool & Wolverine did bring home the bacon for the studio, the future of the genre is looking shaky. Enter The Fantastic Four: First Steps, scheduled to release just two weeks after Superman (2025). It should be a victory lap. Instead, it’s become a high-stakes gamble for the MCU.

James Gunn, of course, is trying to play peacemaker. On Threads, a fan asked him about Marvel vs DC and the release overlap. His response was positive: “They come out two weeks after us… there’s room for us both! I love my friends at Marvel. You can find whatever discussions you’d want to find online. I’d focus on all the positivity around the films instead of getting sucked up in online fan wars.”

And look, Gunn’s earned his neutral Switzerland badge. He built Guardians of the Galaxy into one of Marvel’s most beloved franchise. Then he jumped ship and gave DC a much-needed jolt with The Suicide Squad in 2021. If anyone understands both sides, it’s him.

But even Kevin Feige, the Marvel Studios boss, has chimed in with nothing but love for his rival’s new film. Speaking to Cinemablend during press for Deadpool & Wolverine, he said, “I’ve seen the paparazzi shots that I’m sure everybody else has seen. It looks great to me. James is the best.”

So, the studio heads are playing nice. But don’t think everyone’s gone soft. At a press conference for The Last of Us Season 2, Isabela Merced (who stars in Superman as Hawkgirl) took a playful jab at Pedro Pascal (who is The Fantastic Four‘s Reed Richards). Staring straight at him, she said, “Superman and Fantastic Four… Cool.” Without missing a beat, Pascal shot back, “See you this summer.” Merced grinned and responded, “Competition. I hate you.”

They were joking, of course. No need for fanboys to draw swords. But their back-and-forth does highlight the elephant in the room: these two movies are the most hyped comic book releases of 2025, and they’re releasing two weeks apart.

Here’s the truth: Marvel needs Superman to win. Because if it does, the entire genre gets a boost. If it doesn’t, then Fantastic Four is already starting on shaky ground. Nobody wants to release their big tentpole into a market where audiences have tapped out.

So yeah, it’s weird. But Superman might be Marvel’s big hope.

