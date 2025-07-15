While the Marvel Universe continues to grow both onscreen and in the comics, there are some creations that are too weird, too obscure, and too unusual to find their way back into the limelight. Some of the weirdest Marvel superheroes need to be forgotten and stay forgotten. We’ve taken a look at the strongest Marvel superheroes and even some of their weapons. But here is a list of the weirdest Marvel superheroes (not to be confused with the worst Marvel characters). You probably won’t see these characters in the MCU anytime soon.

10. Eye-Scream

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

You can just imagine what the editorial meeting at Marvel Comics went like: “Guys, I have an idea for a new superhero. How about a guy who can turn into ice-cream? Kids love ice-cream. This is a winner!” Sadly, everyone in the room agrees and the character debuts in Obnoxio the Clown #1 by Alan Kupperberg. To be fair, his power also allows him to turn into different flavours. So, there’s always that.

9. The Wall

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Debuting in Spidey Super Stories #8 by Jean Thomas, Win Mortimer, and Mike Esposito, The Wall is, well… a wall. An explosive accident at his job turned a bad guy named Joshua Waldemeyer into a wall. An actual wall. Of course, Spider-Man’s powers, superhuman strength, agility, and the ability to stick to walls are completely useless here. So what does he do? He has a conversation with The Wall and convinces him to change his ways. If only that same method would work on Rhino.

8. Swarm

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Fritz von Meyer was once a Nazi scientist. An expert in apiculture (beekeeping), he discovered highly intelligent bees with a hive that was bombarded by meteorites. He built a device to control the bees, but it failed. The bees killed him, and his conscience dissipated into the bees. The former Nazi scientist became one with the bees and was able to control them with his thoughts.

7. Mandrill

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Jerome Beechman is a mutant, but instead of awesome eye beams or healing abilities, he was blessed (or cursed) to look like a Mandrill ape. On the positive side, he has superhuman strength and speed. Did I mention that he can control women with the pheromones that he secretes? Maybe looking like a Mandrill isn’t so bad. Still, this is one of the weirdest Marvel superheroes.

6. 3-D Man

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Charles Chandler was transformed into 3-D Man when his XF-13 rocket plane was shot down by the Skrull. His brother Hal had to look on as Charles’ body disappeared into a burst of light. Hal later discovered that an image of Charles was imprinted by the resulting radiation on each of his eyeglass lenses. Through concentration, Hal could merge these images, and Charles would appear (in 3D). The radiation imbued Charles with three times the strength and speed of normal humans. You must agree; this is one of the weirdest Marvel superheroes. This is a character I actually hope to see in a cameo in the MCU someday.

5. Plant-Man

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Samuel Smithers was a botanist’s assistant. He was working to increase the intelligence of plants so that humans could communicate with them. One faithful day, a bolt of lightning struck a plant ray he had invented. Now charged with the power from the lightning bolt, Samuel could use the ray to control plants. Thus, Plant-Man was born.

4. Bi-Beast

What is better than one orange beast? An orange beast with two heads stacked one on top of the other. Originally created by an Avian race to be their guardian when they were forced into hibernation, Bi-Beast was left to patrol the empty skies. After years of loneliness, Bi-Beast went mad and tried to kidnap Betty Ross. This, of course, brought him face-to-face with The Hulk. With strength comparable to that of The Hulk and two heads (which obviously makes him smarter), Bi-Beast is a force to be reckoned with, even if he tends to look silly.

3. Captain Ultra

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

It’s an awesome name and an awesome costume. When Griffin Gogol’s innate superhuman potential was unlocked by an extraterrestrial hypnotherapist (there is such a thing in the Marvel universe), he became Captain Ultra. With superhuman strength, speed, flight, and invulnerability (basically Superman), Captain Ultra became a force to be reckoned with. He also has a great sense of humour, which one needs when you wear a costume like this.

2. Frog-Man

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Eugene Paul Patilio is an ordinary man with an extraordinary suit. Actually, he is an ordinary man in an ordinary frog suit. The suit was invented by his father and contains powered coils which enable Frog-Man to leap great distances. That is about all that there is to this Marvel character.

1. Armadillo

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

You guessed it, at the top of our weirdest Marvel superheroes list is a giant armadillo. Antonio Rodriguez was stricken with an undiagnosed disease. He was only able to find help from a criminal scientist, Dr Karl Malus. Dr Malus would only help Antonio if he were allowed to do his gene experiments on him. Antonio agreed, and his genes were combined with those of an armadillo.

Are these the weirdest Marvel superheroes? Can you think of others that are just as strange?

